Conor Cahalane sees red to hand Ballyea the initiative, but they still end up hanging on

The record books will show that St Finbarr’s, in their first taste of provincial action since late 1993, went down by a point. It’s remarkable that on only three occasions since then have the best team in Cork gone on to be crowned the best team in Munster. That was when Newtownshandrum won in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

But as the Barrs pointed their cars for home last night, they’ll know that, on another day, their season would still be alive.

They had a chance to force extra-time, but Ben Cunningham’s late ’65 fell just the wrong side of the posts in Cusack Park, meaning that Ballyea returned to a Munster club final. But probably the game’s key moment came after just nine minutes. Conor Cahalane appeared to try and throw Jack Browne’s hurl away and, in the process, he caught the Ballyea defender. After a brief consultation with his linesman, Michael Kennedy flashed a red card.

​To their credit, Ger Cunningham’s men never took a backwards step. Former Clare footballer Gary Brennan manufactured a fine solo goal after tearing down the middle of the Cork defence but the Barrs were defiant. Cunningham, son of the manager, converted most of what came his way, along with four from play. And when Ben O’Connor fired over his second point of the half, it ensured the visitors trailed by only the minimum at half-time (1-5 to 0-7).

Judging by the roar of the large travelling support, they very much believed the game was there for the taking.

And, by the 43rd minute, the Cork men had taken the lead when Cunningham boomed over the first of three second-half points from play. But if Tony Kelly had been subdued in the first half, he was starting to make his presence felt as the game dragged on.

Twice the Barrs took the lead in the second half, and twice it was Kelly who produced the response. His late ’65 helped the Clare men into a two-point lead, but the Barrs rallied. Cunningham, who added to an already burgeoning reputation with his performance here, hit over his ninth point of the day, before Brian Hayes tied things up as the game entered injury-time.

The match waited for someone to make a name for themselves and up stepped Brandon O’Connell. The defender – who has been added to Brian Lohan’s Clare squad – put Ballyea back in the lead in the 62nd minute. There was still time for that late Cunningham chance with a controversially awarded ’65. Had it gone over, it would have forced extra-time and saw the Barrs restored to 15. However, it fell wide and Ballyea survived.

“We came up today to get to the Munster club final,” Barrs manager Ger Cunningham said.

​“That was our aim. We wanted to build on what we have done all through the year. But in the circumstances of the way the game went, to play with 14 men for 50 minutes, the lads showed massive character and massive pride for 50 minutes. I am so proud of them in the performance they gave. I thought the sending-off was harsh. He meant to throw the hurley away. It wasn’t intentional in any shape or form that he was going to throw it at the player’s throat. It looked dangerous, but it wasn’t. It was a yellow card. The lads galvanised.

“Conor (Cahalane) has been massive for us all year. Even to try and do it for him in the second half, but so proud of their performance in the second half. We dug in there and we took the game to them. Nearly got there.”

And as for the late chance that fell wide?

“That’s the joys of being a free-taker. You’ve got to take the responsibility that goes with it. Unfortunately, the last one wasn’t to be. Hopefully, he’ll learn from it. His performance and everyone else’s, we, as the Barrs management, are so proud of them. They came up here to do themselves, the club, the Togher parish and Cork proud, and I think they died on their feet today, and fair play to them.”

For Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan, it was a game typical of the time of year. And he admitted he expected the Cork men to take the game to extra-time with that late chance.

“Definitely (expected the game to go to extra-time), especially with the way Cunningham was shooting them. To be fair to the man, it’s a tough place to be. You’d have sympathy for him. In fairness to the Barrs, they brought a massive contest. They were down a man, but sometimes that extra man ... I don’t know is it a help or a hindrance, at times,” Hogan said.

“It’s winter hurling and it’s simple things that will win you games at this time of year. Two hands on the hurley and just doing the basics right. The boys are experienced now at this stage. They showed great composure at the end. There was no madness.”

Scorers – Ballyea: T Kelly 0-5 (2 ’65, 1f); M Gavin 0-3; G Brennan 1-0; B O’Connell, G O’Connell, A Griffin, N Deasy (f) 0-1 each. St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham 0-9 (5f); B O’Connor, B Hayes 0-2 each; E Twomey 0-1.

Ballyea – B Coote; B O’Connell, P Casey, P Flanagan; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; T Kelly, S Lineen; N Deasy, P Lillis, C O’Connor; M Gavin, G Brennan, A Griffin. Subs: C Brennan for Lineen (49); M Garry for O’Connor (54); M O’Leary for Gavin (56).

St Finbarr’s – S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; B O’Connor, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; W Buckley, E Twomey; B Cunningham, G O’Connor, C Cahalane; B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane. Subs: S Cunningham for Buckley (45); C Doolan for Hennessy (bs, 52-53); C Doolan for G O’Connor (56); E Finn for J Cahalane (60).

Ref – M Kennedy (Tipperary)