Connors takes county omission in his stride as Passage plan a final ambush

There was an audible gasp in hurling circles throughout the country when word filtered through that Liam Cahill had dropped Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan from the Waterford squad last October.

Given their extensive service to the county and the fact that Connors was Waterford captain as recently last year, it took many by surprise as Cahill ruffled some feathers in his bid to resurrect the misfiring Déise.

The pair were hit hard but they have responded in familiar style with Shanahan's sensational scoring exploits leading Lismore to an unlikely Waterford SHC semi-final while Connors went one step further.

Passage were closer to the bottom of the pecking order than the top before a ball was pucked this season but the hurlers from the small fishing village have a habit of making a mockery of the odds and booked their final place with a thrilling defeat of city giants Mount Sion last Sunday.

Having been immersed with Waterford since his county debut in 2009, heading back on club duty has been "a complete reset" for Connors but he's loving every minute of it.

The three-time All-Star has long been an advocate for a split season between club and county and he's hoping that this summer will be replicated over the coming years with GAA calendars drastically altered.

"Ah, it's amazing. It's a complete reset and it's really enjoyable," the powerful defender said of his first full season with Passage since 2008.

"I suppose it's just the format which it is being played in. You can't buy matches like this because it's week in, week out and it's really enjoyable.

"You get to a stage where you want a clear schedule. You want to know when you're going to be playing and, in fairness to the county board, they had their fixtures out very quick.

"Once the hurling final is over, the football is on straight away so from a club player's perspective, it's absolutely amazing and not to be controversial but long may it last."

With a population of just under 1,000 people, Passage are a great success story having come from obscurity to claim their maiden Waterford SHC title in 2013 and they continue to thrive on their underdog tag.

"Coming from Passage, you're always underdogs regardless of who you're playing. The comment at the start of the year was 'lucky to get out of the group stages' but we didn't even think about that," Connors said.

"We got our heads together and drove on as one. We're really enjoying our hurling and there's no pressure on us, that's just Passage hurling!

"I see two of the older men that were involved with the club and in the backroom for the last number of years and they came in just to congratulate us, they were outside listening to it or something so that kind of gives a small indication of what it is to be from Passage."

Passage boss Michael Walsh branded Sunday's final duel with the seven-in-a-row-chasing Ballygunner as "mission impossible" but they did the unthinkable when upsetting the city side in the decider seven years ago and will be braced for another special performance this weekend.

Connors insists "there's no pressure on us" as the 30-year-old aims to be part of another seismic shock to secure their second Waterford crown.

"I don't think anyone in Waterford or beyond will be under any illusions that Ballygunner will be vast favourites. We're going to be massive underdogs again but we're in a county final and where else would you want to be?

"You go out and you just enjoy it, when you're going out against a team that have been very successful over the last ten-plus years, what else can you do? You just go out and try to fight for every ball. The team that puts in as many hooks and blocks or tries a few different things, they generally come out on top."

Irish Independent