Conlon could be the remedy for Banner back pain 

Seán Stack was in charge of the Clonlara hurling team that reached the 2015 county final, where they lost to Sixmilebridge. At the start of the year, he hit on the idea of using John Conlon as the team’s centre-back. Stack played that position with distinction for Clare in the 1970s and ’80s, but the game had changed dramatically in the time since then.

Still, he felt Conlon had ready-made attributes for an imposing, central ball-facing player.

Which is why he is encouraged, almost six years later, to see Clare select Conlon in the same position for this afternoon’s league match against Antrim in Corrigan Park.

The move offers an interesting perspective on the first outing of Brian Lohan’s second season in charge, with Conlon an All Star forward in 2018. He suffered a cruciate ligament injury in March 2020 and is now 31 but has always been meticulous about his fitness and preparation.

“To me, it is refreshing to see that,” says Stack. “To see that Brian has recognised where we have had weaknesses. When I was with Clonlara, I played John centre-back and was castigated for it, but I think he is an out-and-out centre-back.

“Clare needed stability at the back and that has been our chief Achilles heel. Funny enough, we always found in Clare we could get backs off the street and forwards were less plentiful. Now, it seems, it is the other way around. I am delighted that it has been recognised.”

The return of hurling action offers momentary distraction from recent tension in Clare over various issues, including the much-maligned centre of excellence at Caherlohan, which the hurlers have declared unfit for purpose.

On Tuesday night next, another meeting of the county board is expected to hear answers to questions raised at the last meeting. Items of concern raised by delegates include Caherlohan, the availability of accounts for the supporters’ club in the period from 2012 to 2016, and the terms and conditions of county secretary Pat Fitzgerald’s current contract. At the last meeting, Fitzgerald claimed he was the victim of a “witch-hunt” during questions on Caherlohan.

Those issues must take a temporary back seat to the immediate goal of a winning league start against newly-promoted Antrim, who were also the winners of last year’s Joe McDonagh final. That success means they will play in the Leinster Championship this year for the first time since 2015.

While today won’t offer conclusive proof of Conlon’s fitness for centre-back, Stack is upbeat about a long-term solution to a position that has been unsettled since the retirement of Seanie McMahon in 2006. “I think he is made for it,” says Stack. “He reads the game well and is physically very strong.”

Misgivings over the decision to use Conlon in the position surfaced after Clonlara lost the 2015 final. “I had a lot of sleeping critics that came to the surface,” says Stack. “Forwards with pace are what every defender fears, and John was not over-endowed with pace. He was a great forward with Clare, but we have a target man in Aron Shanagher.”

Conlon only played a few matches as a younger hurler at centre-back outside of that season with Clonlara six years ago. Stack is strident about Clare’s chances of making an impression this year. Inspired by Tony Kelly, they reached last year’s league final and recovered from the defeat by Limerick to get past Laois and Wexford, before injury to Kelly paved the way to their downfall against Waterford.

“I really think we have oodles of good players. They are there or thereabouts, without a shadow of a doubt,” adds Stack.

Conlon suffered his cruciate injury in training at UL and was unable to make it back it time for Clare’s last championship game in the All-Ireland quarter-final in November.

He won an All-Ireland under 21 medal in 2009 and made his senior championship debut the same year. He was a star member of the side that won the MacCarthy Cup in 2013. Of that starting side, just three are down to start today’s game, with Kelly and Shane O’Donnell the others.