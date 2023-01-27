| 4.7°C Dublin

Confirmed: Waterford to play two Munster championship games in Thurles

Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford side won't play at Walsh Park during the Munster championship.

Waterford will make Thurles their home venue for their two Munster Hurling Championship round robin matches later this year, Munster GAA has confirmed.

Waterford have had to close Walsh Park for up to six months to facilitate redevelopment work that is under way.

It means they'll play both games in Semple Stadium, against reigning champions Limerick on Sunday April 23 at 2pm and against Clare on Saturday May 13 at 6pm.

Munster has made its U-20 football draw too with Tipperary and Clare meeting in one quarter final the winners playing Kerry in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, Limerick and Waterford meet with the winners there advancing to a semi-final against Cork.

The quarter-finals will take place on April 10 with the semi-final a week later, April 17. The final is fixed for April 24.

