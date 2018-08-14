Confirmed: Davy Fitzgerald to remain in charge of the Wexford hurlers

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed that he is staying with the Wexford hurlers for 2019.

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed that he is staying with the Wexford hurlers for 2019.

Wexford GAA has released a statement confirming Fitzgerald's decision. "Wexford GAA County Board today (14 August 2018) is delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald has committed to continue in his role as manager of the senior hurling team for 2019," the statement said.

Since taking over, the two-time All-Ireland winning player, who led his native Clare to the Liam MacCarthy in 2013, guided Wexford to promotion from Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League last year before reaching the Leinster decider and All Ireland Quarter-Final.

During the current campaign Wexford again reached the Quarter-Final stage, but were defeated by Clare at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

More to follow

Online Editors