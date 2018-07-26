Concern for Cork as captain Seamus Harnedy emerges as a doubt for All Ireland semi-final

It is understood that the St Ita's attacker picked up a minor hamstring injury in a recent challenge against the Rebel U-21 side and may be under pressure to line out at the weekend.

Were Harnedy not to feature, it would be a huge setback for John Meyler's men as the former All-Star forward, 28, has been in sensational scoring form with the Rebels and the Cork boss faces an anxious few days as his fitness is assessed.

Meanwhile, former Galway star Damien Hayes believes the county will collect back-to-back All-Ireland titles - but only if they play to their potential.

The three-time All-Star insists Galway are the best of the four teams still standing in the race for Liam MacCarthy but warns that Clare could turn them over this weekend if they are even a little off colour.

"I don't want to be putting pressure on them but it is Galway's All-Ireland to lose," Hayes said. "It's not just me to say it. Galway are the best team there, but they need to be very careful with this Clare team. Clare will be really up for this game, but I still think Galway are the best team in the championship and I think it's Galway's All-Ireland to lose.

"I think if you said to Galway at the start of the year they'd have an option to get to an All-Ireland final of playing Clare, Limerick and Cork and do you think would they win it, I think they would."

Hayes believes the draw with Kilkenny in the Leinster final was a "wake-up call" for Micheál Donoghue's men.

"They got their wake-up call, but the long and the short of it is, if Clare beat Galway, Galway got the wake-up call early so they have no excuses. There is no excuse for either team. The pitch is like a carpet. Clare are back up for the first time in five years, since they won an All-Ireland final."

Indo Sport