Conal Keaney wants Dubs to seize the ‘opportunity’ against Kilkenny

Dublin sharpshooter Donal Burke has already accounted for a whopping 0-36 for his side so far in the championship. Photo: Sportsfile

Conal Keaney expects Dublin’s sharpshooter Donal Burke to be “really targeted” by Kilkenny when Mattie Kenny’s men chase a rare Leinster SHC win over the Cats in Parnell Park on Saturday.

Keaney has been blown away by his former county colleague’s displays in sky blue this season with Burke already accounting for a whopping 0-36 (0-22 from frees) in wins against Laois, Wexford and Westmeath.

The former Dublin dual star expects Burke to be a marked man as they bid to book their Leinster final place, but he still expects the Na Fianna forward to contribute handsomely as they eye a first victory over Kilkenny since that famous replay success in 2013.

“Yeah, he is (taking on the bulk of the scoring load). He’s come on some amount since he first came onto the panel,” Keaney told The Throw-In podcast on Independent.ie

“Other lads around him know how good he is and his quality, so if you’re getting the ball, nine times out of 10 he’s somewhere loose. I’m not sure how exactly he gets into that pocket every time and he’s so accurate.

“He just takes one look and he has a shot from everywhere, and at the moment they’re all going over. When he came onto the panel first, he had that kind of attitude as well which was like, ‘Give me the ball and I’ll shoot’, but he was shooting and they were dropping short or they were going left and wide, and that kind of eats away at a lad’s confidence.

“Once that happens everyone is on their back saying, ‘Stop shooting, start passing it around’, but now he’s in such a great position, any time anyone gets the ball and they see him, they’re going to give him the ball.

“That’s a great position to be in but he’s going to be really targeted against Kilkenny, there’s no doubt about it and because Parnell Park is a little tighter, it’s hard to find those pockets of space to get those scores.

“But he’s been doing it so far, so I just hope he can keep doing it from play. His frees are exceptional too, some of them are nearly from his own ’45 and you’d nearly be writing the score down before he takes them.”

Keaney insists that this crucial encounter has been “earmarked a long time ago” by Kenny and co with their comprehensive league defeat to Kilkenny at the same venue in March still fresh in their minds.

“This is where we need to get a result. I think Kilkenny are in that little bit of a transition. They’re not sure where they’re at and how they’re going, are they going well or are they not going well,” Keaney said.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to bring them to Parnell Park and really go after them physically. The game in the league where Kilkenny absolutely destroyed Dublin is very much in their minds as well.”