Completion in sight for the Treaty’s final frontier

At his media briefing in advance of last Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final win over Galway, the Limerick manager John Kiely drew reference to the 2019 semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

Since their emergence as All-Ireland champions in 2018 that defeat is portrayed as some kind of cathartic moment in their journey to where they are now, a pivotal turn in their thinking and approach.

They had come off the back of arguably their most impressive performance at that stage of their climb, their 12-point dismantling of Tipperary in the Munster final. Through the prism of what they did since to opponents in 2020 and ’21, that result has looked like an outlier.

Kiely has never sought to sell it in such a way however and doubled down on that take when he spoke two weeks ago. They lost to Kilkenny by a point, he reminded his questioners. They hit 17 wides on the day. They took the last shot.

“There wasn’t much wrong,” he said. “It was within our grasp to win that match, it wasn’t what the opposition did to us; unfortunately it was our accuracy on the day, our execution. And that happens, especially when a team puts that much pressure on you as they did.”

In an unbeaten sequence now spanning 15 games, Limerick have won every way possible, just like the great Dublin football and Kilkenny hurling teams before them. They’ve routed opponents from start to finish, Waterford and Cork in successive All-Ireland finals being the most obvious.

Read More

They’ve come from way off the pace to win too, reeling in Tipperary’s 10-point advantage in that wonderful third-quarter display in last year’s Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to eventually win by five.

In recent months they’ve underpinned their hard-headedness in tight games, like last Sunday against Galway, when they led early, then trailed, but reasserted themselves down the home straight, or the Munster final in early June when they were level with Clare 15 times in normal time before edging away in extra-time.

They’ve outpointed teams in goalless games, Waterford (twice) and Galway in their last three championship games in 2020, and they’ve been outgoaled and still won three times in 2022 against Waterford, Galway and Clare.

They’ve matched the great Limerick team of the 1930s to win four successive Munster titles, won those Munster finals in the Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium, and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the province’s three main hurling citadels, and they’ve beaten all the main protagonists at least twice.

Well, all bar one. And that brings us to the point. The last frontier to a sense of absolute completion for this group is surely an All-Ireland final win. A Croke Park victory on the biggest day over Kilkenny, the game’s modern day standard-bearers, to complete the three-in-a-row. Every other box has been ticked.

It makes for a fascinating All-Ireland final on Sunday week. It may miss the local angle that Limerick and Clare would have provided given their proximity to each other and the ties that bind them so intricately.

But in pure hurling terms, this is it. Limerick’s ultimate test. We can’t bill it as a unification bout because, frankly, Kilkenny haven’t had belts to offer up. On Saturday evening, only three of their starting team could map a path back to 2015 – their last All-Ireland win.

But what they have riding on it is a county’s reputation and tradition. The prospect of losing a third successive All-Ireland semi-final was clearly an unedifying one that was met with the firmest resistance on Saturday night. They’re not in the habit of that.

Nor are they in the habit of losing in a third successive All-Ireland final appearance either. Only once in the last century has that happened with the finals of 1940, 1945 and 1946 slipping away before they recovered in 1947 to beat Cork. Otherwise they’ve been able to stem the tide at two, most recently in 2000 after losing the 1998 and 1999 finals and before that 1992 after losing 1987 and 1991 finals. There has also been 1967 (1964 and 1966 finals lost) and further back 1939 (1936 and 1937 lost) and 1932 (1926 and 1931 lost).

Their last two All-Ireland final losses to Tipperary in 2016 and 2019 have been jarring on the back of nine- and 14-point defeats. In mitigation, Richie Hogan’s red card in 2019 came at a time when they were still well in touch, just one point behind.

Now Brian Cody has built another team. From that 2019 final, just seven starters then are starting now. Paul Murphy, Joey Holden and Colin Fennelly have retired, Conor Fogarty and Cillian Buckley have slipped down the pecking order while Walter Walsh and John Donnelly came off the bench on Saturday. Hogan was an interesting inclusion at No 26 on the squad but wasn’t pressed into action. Walsh and Donnelly could be recalled, however, given their aerial capacity in a game where control of the skies will be a big determining factor.

In contrast, Limerick had 12 starters from their 2019 semi-final while their first two off the bench that day – Barry Nash and Darragh O’Donovan – started against Galway, underlining the different cycles these teams are at.

Limerick do have that 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Kilkenny in Thurles to register, but in the six years since John Kiely has been manager Limerick have only lost two knockout games. Both have been to Kilkenny in 2017 and 2019.

After Sunday’s win Kiely gave an inkling of how much they’ll relish this over the next 12 days.

“We can’t change the past but by God we can influence the future.”

Much of what they’ve achieved so far depends on that for a sense of completion.