This was the greatest game in the greatest year in the greatest sport. We'll have to retire the word 'epic' because everything else which usually gets described as such pales into insignificance compared to this one. Hurling, with this championship you are really spoiling us.

Comment: Just when you think it can't get any better, Clare and Galway elevate the great game to new heights

We should have known better. All summer the new-look championship has provided us with one tale of the unexpected after another. But all week we looked ahead to the fireworks expected today from Cork and Limerick and pretty much dismissed Saturday's game.

It was obvious what was going to happen. Clare would put up a good show but no-one had any doubt that Galway would eventually come away with the comfortable victory which had been their wont in the Leinster Championship.

If Clare were going to make a game of it, a lot of things would have to go right for them. They'd need a good start. Instead they trailed by nine points after 17 minutes, evoking memories of famous pre-Loughnane Munster final trashings and the apocryphal laughter of Nicky English.

They'd need to avoid mistakes. Instead they made a bundle of them, handing Galway scores with poor puck-outs, intercepted passes and misplaced clearances.

Yet the Banner are still standing better than they ever did. Their adventure could have been over seven weeks ago when Jake Morris's shot hit the post when a goal would have put Tipp into an unassailable lead. Clare collected the rebound, came down the field and seconds later Ian Galvin scored the game-turning goal which transformed the Banner from a team with a great future behind them to genuine contenders.

Yesterday there were times when their future seemed less secure than that of a high-wire walker crossing the Niagara Falls on a stormy day. When Johnny Coen lined up a shot with 40 seconds left in normal time, it looked curtains for Clare. But the ball somehow dropped short. Four minutes from the end of extra-time Jason Flynn pulled the trigger and nothing seemed more likely than a Galway goal. The Banner contrived to deflect the shot over the bar.

But their goose really did look comprehensively cooked when Coen landed a more difficult shot than the one he'd missed earlier and the game moved into its final seconds with Niall Burke addressing a scoreable sideline ball for the Tribesmen. Burke put it wide and you felt that if Clare lost possession one more time that would be that. Instead they worked the ball into a scoring position and Jason McCarthy swept over an equaliser which seemed to have a touch of cosmic justice about it. Who didn't want another 70 minutes-plus of this?

Clare may not always get everything right but for sheer guts their match is not to be had. A late score by Peter Duggan, that towering epitome of an inspirational player, seemed to sum up what they're all about. Surrounded and outnumber by Galway defenders as he sought to find a path through the middle, Duggan seemed to be in a hopeless position. Two, three, four challenges came in, buffeting the big man like waves beating against a fishing boat. He kept going, flicked the ball up and steered it between the posts on the full, a force of nature unwilling to be stopped.

There are games which neither side deserves to lose. But this was a game both sides deserved to win. Galway's expected victory did not materialise but their performance in extra-time can only add to their reputation. This time last year a similarly thrilling semi with Tipperary was decided when Joe Canning struck one of the greatest points of all-time. Galway's main man had delivered when the need was greatest. They depended on him.

Yet Galway faced into the second half of extra-time without the injured Canning, having already been hampered by the loss of Gearóid McInerney. And when Aron Shanagher scored a goal to put the Banner a point clear, all the momentum seemed to be with the underdogs. Yet Galway, without Canning and McInerney and with David Burke having also been taken off, found new legs and new leaders and almost prevailed.

There had been talk about them not receiving sufficient testing in Leinster. This game was the ultimate test, one even more demanding than any they encountered last year. They will regret not putting Clare away when the opportunity was there in the second quarter. But their extra-time display showed no lessening of fire or hunger or desire.

The hurling championship beggars belief at this stage. Every week we speak about classics and think that surely we'll be let down some time. Yet the drama, the intensity, the tension, the emotion and the excitement seem only to grow. There is always one more peak to be ascended. We're blessed to be witnessing it all.

And now a replay. Are you kidding me? We must be in hurling heaven, man.

Sunday Indo Sport