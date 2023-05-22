Colm Keys: Dark clouds over south-east heartlands are a major concern for hurling
Colm Keys
Self-preservation is a trait of hurling’s elite, the lack of jeopardy attached to both mainstream competitions designed to protect that elite tag as much as possible.
Latest Hurling
Colm Keys: Dark clouds over south-east heartlands are a major concern for hurling
The Throw-In Hurling Podcast: Tipp are back, crisis for Wexford and can Cork dump Limerick out?
‘A lot of soul-searching’ after Tipperary loss - Brian Lohan reflects on Clare’s round-robin campaign
Joe Fortune abandons playbook as Westmeath claw back 17-point deficit to stun Wexford
Eddie Brennan: It will be a long road back to their glory days if Wexford drop to Joe McDonagh Cup
John McGrath’s nerve holds as Tipp reset Treaty rivalry
Cathal Mannion in doubt as Galway look to seal Leinster final berth after routine victory
‘We haven’t got a great record against Wexford, so it’s a game we want to win’ – Derek Lyng
Diarmuid Ryan winner leaves Ennis in ecstasy as Clare seize momentum for their final push
Eamonn Sweeney: Brilliant Banner stealing the greatest show in Irish sport with thrilling, brave brand of hurling
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: The GAA manager, Nicola Gallagher and the domestic abuse allegations
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
Cabinet briefing: energy grants for firms extended until end of July; protections for seasonal workers; Tuam chair chosen
Ireland's oldest person celebrates her 109th birthday
Latest NewsMore
Oprah Winfrey says new remake of The Color Purple is a ‘culminating life moment’
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Dublin cafe delights at Ian’s Kitchen and Vanilla Pod
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Ask the GP: My 10-year-old gets stabbing pains in her vagina. What could this be?
‘Masterpiece isn’t a word to be bandied around lightly, but that’s what this penultimate episode of Succession was’
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’
Kirsty Blake Knox: Seven ways RTÉ and Patrick Kielty can (and should) revamp The Late Late Show
Jennifer Rubin: Ignoring Republicans is a risk, so Biden’s best outcome on debt ceiling is a bipartisan deal
Parmy Olson: AI is a game-changer for today – we can fixate on the future further down the line