Colm Bonnar's future as Tipperary senior hurling manager is far from certain with a final decision to be made before the end of this month while if he is retained, there will be change aplenty in his backroom team.

Bonnar has come under pressure following his first season as Premier supremo in the wake of their disastrous Munster SHC campaign, which saw them finish without a win in four games as they made a quick exit from the championship.

The Nenagh Guardian reports that a decision on whether Bonnar will continue into his second year will be made next week when the annual review process is completed while coach Tommy Dunne and selector Paul Curran have departed his management team.

Dunne was part of Liam Sheedy's backroom team from 2019 to 2021 – including when they landed All-Ireland success in '19 – with his services retained in Bonnar's first year to provide continuity while Curran has also opted not to stay on.

Rumours of players' meetings being held behind closed doors are said to be wide of the mark but the future of Bonnar, who was handed a three-year term when given the reins last September, is far from clear right now.

