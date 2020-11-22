James Doyle helped send Carlow in front, but late efforts from Conway, Shane Nolan and two spectacular efforts from Michael O'Leary saw Kerry through to the final (stock photo)

Kerry reached their first Joe McDonagh final, where they will meet Antrim for the fourth time this year, following a dramatic win over a strong Carlow side in Tralee.

It was no more than Kerry deserved as they recovered from conceding a soft sixth-minute goal by Jon Nolan. Kerry had led 0-4 to 0-2 thanks to a flourish of points from Michael Leane, Shane Conway and two from outstanding full-forward Mikey Boyle. But Carlow, mainly through the accuracy of free-taker Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan, moved three clear.

Daniel Collins found the net for the home side in the 18th minute and, as half-time approached, enjoyed a 1-12 to 1-10 lead. Carlow would have been happy with that deficit, as they had a slight breeze to look forward to in the second half. But Kerry struck for a crucial goal when Collins scooped the ball to the net.

Both sides exchanged points in the third quarter as Kerry maintained a three-point lead. Two more Kavanagh frees and one from Chris Nolan brought Carlow back on level terms by the 64th minute. James Doyle helped send Carlow in front, but late efforts from Conway, Shane Nolan and two spectacular efforts from Michael O'Leary saw Kerry through to the final in Croke Park next month.

Scorers - Kerry: S Conway 0-8 (3f, 1 '65), D Collins 2-1, M Boyle 0-4, M O'Leary, M O'Connor 0-3 each, M Leane, S Nolan, P Boyle 0-1 each. Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-11 (11f), C Nolan 0-6, J Nolan 1-1, J Kavanagh, E Byrne, D Byrne, K McDonald, J Doyle 0-1 each.

Kerry: M Stackpoole; J Buckley, T O'Connor, E Leen; M Leane, J Diggins, F Mackessy; P O'Connor, S Nolan; B Barrett, D Collins, M O'Leary; S Conway, M Boyle, M O'Connor. Subs: J B O'Halloran for M Stackpoole (13), P Boyle for B Barrett (48), C Harty for M O'Connor (60), S Weir for J Buckley (63), B O'Leary for P O'Connor (70+3).

Carlow: B Tracey; M Doyle, P Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, A Amond; D Byrne, J Nolan , E Byrne; M Kavanagh, K McDonald, C Nolan. Subs: J Doyle for R Coady (52), T Joyce for A Amond (58), R Smithers for J Kavanagh (65), P Coady for G Coady (68).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).

Sunday Indo Sport