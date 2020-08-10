Collins and Butler inch 'Drom' over line

Defending champions Borris-Ileigh moved to the top of their group with a 3-23 to 1-14 win over Burgess with James Devaney grabbing two of the goals and Brendan Maher adding the other from a penalty (stock photo)

Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch became the first two teams into the quarter-finals after the second round of group games.

On Friday, two goals from Pa Bourke inspired Thurles to an impressive 2-28 to 0-25 win over Loughmore/Castleiney, for whom John McGrath contributed 14 points. Loughmore will face off against Kilruane in a winner-takes-all game next Sunday after a late Jerome Cahill goal helped MacDonaghs to shake-off Moycarkey/Borris.

Drom & Inch overcame the second-minute sending off of Johnny Ryan to defeat JK Brackens 2-16 to 1-15 to secure their quarter-final berth. Goals from David Collins (penalty) and super sub David Butler were key for the victors.

Goals from Dan O'Meara and Bryan McLoughney helped Kiladangan to a 2-19 to 0-14 win over Roscrea and they now require just a point from their final game with 'Drom' to progress to the last eight.

Defending champions Borris-Ileigh moved to the top of their group with a 3-23 to 1-14 win over Burgess with James Devaney grabbing two of the goals and Brendan Maher adding the other from a penalty.

However, they remain in a battle to make the quarter-finals as they are tied on three points with Upperchurch/Drombane who played out an exciting 3-17 to 1-13 draw with Toomevara, who sit just a point behind but whose final game is against winless Burgess.

Clonoulty/Rossmore took command of their group with a 1-22 to 1-16 win over Nenagh Éire Óg. A dominant second quarter secured a commanding position to help withstand a late Nenagh revival, which included a Jake Morris goal.

Elsewhere, Holycross/Ballycahill kept their hopes alive with a 0-23 to 1-18 win over Éire Óg Annacarty.

