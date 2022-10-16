Colin Fennelly hails Henry Shefflin’s rallying cry as Ballyhale seal famous five

HENRY SHEFFLIN helped to instil the hunger needed for Ballyhale Shamrocks to achieve a famous Kilkenny SHC five-in-a-row after the hurling icon delivered an emotional speech to the squad following their final training session on Friday night.

Shefflin, who managed his native Ballyhale to successive All-Ireland club titles in 2019-2020, tragically lost his younger brother Paul earlier this year, and it has been a harrowing time off the pitch for the Shamrocks club with a number of recent bereavements in the parish.

They somehow harnessed that hurt to achieve what no other side have done before in the county, as Pat Hoban’s charges claimed five Kilkenny SHC crowns in succession.

Star forward Colin Fennelly hailed the rallying cry from Shefflin, the current Galway boss, on the eve of the final.

“I know it happens to other places but I don’t think it ever happens as big as this when you just lose one after the other. It’s just tragedy after tragedy, not only the two young lads that passed away just a few years ago (former players Eoin Doyle and Eugene Aylward),” Fennelly said.

“But for this to happen this year again is absolutely heart-breaking. We had Henry in the dressing room talking on Friday night, Pat and Henry would be very good friends. It was a big surprise for us, but just the emotion in Henry’s voice.

“There was just pure silence in the room and everyone walked out of there just ready, and the hunger there. He didn’t say anything about Paul, but you could see it. You could just see the emotion in him and the hunger that he’d love to be out there.”