Colin Fennelly and Eoin Cody run riot as Ballyhale stroll to Leinster semi-final date against Naas

It was business as normal for Ballyhale Shamrocks as they steamrolled through Westmeath champions Castletown Geoghegan at Nowlan Park this afternoon to book their Leinster club SHC semi-final place.

Star man TJ Reid didn't feature because of a minor knock but Colin Fennelly (2-3) and Eoin Cody (2-9) carried the scoring load in his absence as Castletown were brushed aside with the minimum of fuss.

Reid is expected to be 100 per cent fit for their last four clash with Kildare kingpins Naas but Ballyhale showed that they are anything but a one-man team with a polished performance from start to finish.

There were only three minutes on the clock when Fennelly kicked to the net for Ballyhale Shamrocks but Castletown Geoghegan kept it competitive in the first quarter with just that goal between them after 15 minutes, 1-5 to 0-5.

They would rue nine first-half wides and a host of other missed opportunities, though, as Ballyhale quickly turned the screw with newcomer Killian Corcoran and Niall Shorthall impressing.

Shorthall was on hand to finish to the net in the 24th minute after Cody's goal attempt was denied by goalkeeper Kieran Glennon and they were 10 points ahead at the break when 2-13 to 0-9 to the good.

The game was completely over as any sort of contest by the 40th minute when Fennelly and Cody banged in goals within 60 seconds of each other and it got worse for the visitors despite Ballyhale running the bench.

Cody fired in their fifth goal in the 57th minute as they coasted home by 25 points with lively Castletown attacker Jack Gallagher, who finished with 0-5 from play, one of few to cause Ballyhale any trouble.

SCORERS

Ballyhale Shamrocks: E Cody 2-9 (7f), C Fennelly 2-3, N Shorthall 1-2, K Corcoran 0-3, R Corcoran, J Cuddihy, A Mullen 0-2 each, E Shefflin, E Kenneally 0-1 each.

Castletown Geoghegan: N O'Brien 0-8 (5f), J Gallagher 0-5, P Clarke 0-2

TEAMS

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS – D Mason, D Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, K Corcoran; A Mullen, E Cody, J Cuddihy; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, N Shorthall.

Subs: K Mullen for and E Reid for Shorthall (both 47), S Barron for D Corcoran (50), L Barron for Cuddihy and Dara Mason for Butler (both 53).

CASTLETOWN GEOGHEGAN – K Glennon; D Lynch, N McKenna, A Glennon; C Kane, L Varley, B Carey; P Maxwell, J Clarke; P Clarke, A Clarke, S Clavin; N O'Brien, D O'Reilly, J Gallagher.

Subs: C Murphy for O'Reilly (41), M Heeney for J Clarke and E Quinn for Carey (both 42), M Gavigan for Clavin (51), C Lynch for A Clarke (53).

REF – P Murphy (Carlow)