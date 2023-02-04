Clubmates Liam Cahill and Willie Maher prepare to square off on the managerial scene in the Battle of Ballingarry

It’s not every day of the week that two clubmates are duking it out on the sideline as inter-county managers so ‘The Battle of Ballingarry’ holds plenty of intrigue as former team-mates Liam Cahill and Willie Maher lock horns this evening.

Maher will be in the familiar surroundings of Semple Stadium with a friendly face patrolling the perimeter just metres away, but he will be donning unfamiliar colours as Laois boss when they head to Thurles to take on his native Tipperary in Division 1 Group B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Maher shared dressing-rooms with Cahill before a horror eye injury put paid to his playing career in his early 20s – although he did make a miraculous comeback to line out again for Ballingarry for a few seasons – and he describes the current Tipp manager as a “mould-breaker”.

“I’ve huge respect for Liam and everything he’s done,” Maher tells independent.ie. “Liam was the mould-breaker and leader in our club going back years. He was the club’s first (and only) All-Star in 1996 so I’ve huge respect for Liam and his family.

“I idolised him growing up. I hurled with him, I always looked up to him. We played minor together, we played senior together for a couple of years, so I’ve huge respect for Liam and everything he’s bringing to Tipp.”

The pair will shake hands before and after but they are tenacious competitors when the ball is between the white lines, and both will be “going at it hammer and tongs” until the final whistle, before reverting back to clubmates once again.

Heading to Thurles donning anything other than the blue and gold of the Premier is something which Maher – who captained Tipp to the 1996 All-Ireland MHC title before leading them to glory as manager 16 years later – is still trying to get his head around.

He has a job to do, though, and friendships forged over a lifetime will be put aside for 70-plus minutes.

“No, to give you a short answer,” Maher says of whether he thought he would ever be working against Tipp. “You’re born where you’re born and I’m a very proud Tipperary man at the back of it all, but I suppose I’ve a different job to do now.

“Any time I ever went to a match I was always supporting Tipp in Thurles. It’ll be unusual, but I’ve a job to do with Laois. I’m honoured to be the Laois manager and I’m getting a great bounce off the lads so far. I’m really looking forward to going back, albeit it’ll be very unusual.

“I’m just trying to get my head around that for the week leading into it. It’s the ultimate challenge from a hurling perspective and we’re looking forward to getting going. Tipp are Tipp, quality hurlers and a quality management team in place with Liam, so it’ll be very difficult.”

The jibes will commence as the game draws closer – “I’m sure lads are just waiting!” – and while this is a unique occasion for Cahill and Maher, it is a sensational achievement for all involved in Ballingarry GAA Club to have produced two county managers just two years apart.

It’s not totally uncommon to see clubmates sparring as opposition county managers, but you have to delve deep enough to find other clubs that have achieved likewise, with St Finbarr’s seemingly top of the tree.

​During Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s two reigns with the Cork senior hurlers, the Rebel icon has faced plenty of former Barrs’ team-mates with John Allen (Limerick), Gerald McCarthy (Waterford), Ger Cunningham (Dublin) and John Meyler (Kerry) among them.

It’s a similar case in Errigal Ciarán where Mickey Harte (Louth and Tyrone) managed against Enda McGinley (Antrim) and Peter Canavan (Fermanagh) in football, while Na Fianna clubmates Dessie Farrell (Dublin) and Kieran McGeeney (Armagh) clashed in Division 1 last year.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks duo of Henry Shefflin (Galway) and Michael Fennelly (Offaly) met in last year’s Walsh Cup while, amazingly, it also happens in Aughrim tomorrow as a Division 4 football clash sees Crossmaglen Rangers club-mates Oisín McConville (Wicklow) and Tony McEntee (Sligo) face off.

Those examples are from club giants, though, so tonight will be memorable for all involved with the small parish in south Tipp. It’s not a surprise to locals either as the pair always had the type of pedigree that marked them out as “leaders”.

“When they were coming up through the age groups, you could see that they were leaders. Both were leaders and they showed the way on the field. Now they’re showing the way off it,” former Ballingarry GAA chairperson Michael Cooney says.

Cooney takes pride in their achievements while also revealing that Cahill is still vice-chairperson of the club despite all of his commitments with the county’s marquee hurling team.

“They’re clubmen first and foremost,” Cooney says. “William is living in Kilkenny but any time he’s needed, he’d always come back and do a session at any age group, whether it was U-11 or intermediate.

“Both of their fathers (Martin Maher and John Cahill) were chairmen of the club at different stages. Liam has been involved in every age group, even with the heavy workload he had with Waterford the last few years. For Liam, I think his first priority is club.

“Knowing him all of these years, no matter what has happened in his county scene, if the club needs him he’ll be there. He’d be as passionate at an U-9 match as he would be at an intermediate match. He’s unbelievable for the club really.”

Cahill’s sons Jack and Bill are both exciting prospects for Ballingarry and while Maher now resides half an hour to the east in Bennettsbridge, the maroon and white of home will always be in his heart.

Cooney insists that “they’ll be the best of friends leaving Thurles when it’s all over” but where exactly do club loyalties lie with two of their own in different camps?

“I’ll plead the Fifth,” Cooney chuckles. “No comment, your honour”.

Having unsuccessfully sought the Tipp job on two occasions – while also winning two Dublin SHC titles with Cuala along the way – it was a “natural progression” for Maher to cut his teeth at senior county management but Laois wasn’t anywhere on the radar before a call came his way.

The 43-year-old, a director of industry relations in Optum, has been bowled over by the enthusiasm and thirst for progress in the O’Moore men since his arrival, along with Waterford legend Dan Shanahan (coach), and he is relishing the chance to “drive it on and see can we get to another place”.

“I’ve everyone I want. I’d a lot of conversations with a lot of players. We identified the individuals that we wanted in the squad and luckily enough, they are all committed so we’re blessed in that way,” Maher says.

“It enthused me with the phone calls that I made and the reaction and the positivity that I was getting back, so it’s massive. In counties like Laois, you need everyone to commit.

“You need all of your players because you’re pulling from a smaller base of players in comparison to the really big counties. I’m really enthused by the reaction that we got, it’s small changes here and there but lads have been really buying in.”

Now it’s time for action. Let The Battle of Ballingarry commence!