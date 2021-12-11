Clough-Ballacolla shock Kilmacud Crokes to book Leinster senior club hurling final berth

Clough-Ballacolla players Eoin Doyle, right, and Brian Corby celebrate after their side's victory in the 2021 AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

An exceptional team performance and a display of exemplary leadership from Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher brought an upset in the Leinster club championship at Portlaoise.

Maher scored a brilliant individual goal in the fifth minute and finished with 1-8, but the win that sends his team to Croke Park next Sunday for the provincial final relied on a breathtaking show of team defiance and will.

Clough-Ballacolla were ravenous throughout in a way that Kilmacud Crokes, hard as they tried, could not match.

A beautiful solo goal from Oisín O Rorke brought them to within a point of the Laois champions with a quarter left to play and with a strong finish characterising their thrilling county final win over Na Fianna, the omens looked promising. But Clough-Ballacolla refused to surrender and Crokes couldn’t manage to draw level.

On a mild evening which had a lot of drizzle and wet underfoot conditions, the game was a credit to both teams, a thrilling contest that had the crowd on their feet, applauding the effort and still asking for more.

Until they defeated Rapparees in the opening round, Clough-Ballacolla had never won a match in the provincial championship. Now, in a short few weeks they have two.

They thundered into the match despite going behind in the second minute to a Ronan Hayes free, won by Alex Considine in Crokes’ first raid.

But Hayes, who had been pivotal in the wins over Na Fianna in the county final and Raharney in the provincial first round, got little chance to shine in the difficult conditions.

His marker Darren Maher was immense, giving an old school display of sheer stubborn defiance, and when the ball broke he had Diarmaid Conway as a vigilant guard and sweeper. It meant Hayes was unable to threaten and managed just one point front play.

Hayes was unable to pose any goal threat and with that Clough-Ballacolla laid the foundation to their epic victory. Instead of the favourites taking the initiative, they looked tentative and startled by the Laois mens’ intensity.

The underdogs tackled ferociously, hunting down Crokes in twos and threes, turning over possession and driving forward when they had the ball. In the fifth minute they scored a marvellous goal when Maher got a ball his way down the right hand side, took on Davy Crowe and managed to place a low shot past Eddie Gibbons.

From the third minute, when Stephen Bergin pointed, the winners led all the way and by six points in both halves, late first half scores from Hayes and the hard working Fergal Whitely raising Crokes hopes, leaving them 0-8 to 1-9 adrift with the second half to come.

Jordan Walsh hit two inspirational points in the first half for the Laois side, one in the 13th minute coming from severe pressure that turned over possession, while Bergin also scored a couple and finished with three, the last in the game’s final decisive phase a small miracle of finishing.

Late Crokes replacement Cian O Cathasaigh notched one of the scores of the match just before the first water break after a solo run up the field at a time when his side needed all the encouragement it could get. Whitely finished with 0-3, Caolan Conway had two and O Rorke supplied 1-1.

But they never hit the high gears and the truth is they weren’t allowed to.

An outstanding score from Brian Corby had Clough-Ballacolla four points up, and deserving of it, when they were hit with the shock of O Rorke’s goal in the 45th minute.

By the final water break they were two points ahead and from there to the finish they hit three inspirational scores from Bergin, Willie Dunphy and Stephen Maher. The whistle sounded on a famous triumph.

Scorers: Clough-Ballacolla - S Maher 1-8 (0-6 f); S Bergin 0-3, J Walsh 0-2, B Corby, A Corby, W Dunphy 0-1. Kilmacud Crokes - R Hayes O-5 (0-4 fs); O Rorke 1-1; F Whitely 0-3; C Conway 0-2; M Howard, C O Cathasaigh 0-1.

Clough-Ballacolla: C Dunne; D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle; B Corby, M McEvoy, L Cleere; W Hyland, A Corby; R Phelan, J Walshe, S Maher; S Bergin, W Dunphy, M Hennessy. Subs: Cillian Dunne for A Corby (51); R Broderick for McEvoy (56); T Delaney for Hyland (59); S Corby for Doyle (62).

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; B O’Carroll, D Crowe, B Sheehy; C MacGabhann, M Grogan, C O Cathasaigh; O O Rorke, D Mulligan; C Conway, F Whitely, D Purcell; L McMullan, R Hayes, A Considine. Subs: M Howard for McMullan (40); P Linehan for Mulligan (48); J Dillon for O’Carroll (57).

Referee: D Hughes (Carlow).