Clough-Ballacolla into first ever Leinster Club SHC semi-finals after big win over Rapparees

Jordan Walshe, left, and Robbie Phelan of Clough-Ballacolla celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB Leinster SHC quarter-final win over Rapparees at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Clough-Ballacolla are through to a first ever Leinster Club SHC semi-final thanks to a hard-earned win over Wexford champions Rapparees in O’Moore Park on Saturday evening.

The Laois side had failed to get a win on their previous attempts in the provincial championship in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and there was no competition in 2020.

But following their second successive triumph in Laois this year, they were six-point winners over the Enniscorthy club thanks to a performance inspired by captain Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher.

Maher finished with 1-9, with his excellent goal after half time a key score.

Rapparees had won the Wexford final for the first time since 1978 back in September but were 10 weeks without a competitive hurling fixture.

The Wexford side played with the wind in the first half and brought back a sweeper to clutter the space for the Clough-Ballacolla forwards.

But despite the fine free-taking of Ryan Mahon, Clough-Ballacolla remained in contention and hit the last couple of points of the half to go in level at 0-8 apiece.

Rapparees had a slight goal chance early in the second half but Clough-Ballacolla cleared the danger and from the resulting attack, they got the game’s first and only goal, with Maher brilliantly flicking the ball over Anthony Larkin.

Rapparees remained in touch throughout the second half but could never get level and Clough-Ballacolla pushed on in the final quarter to finish seven-point winners in the end.

They now go forward to play Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) or Raharney of Westmeath in the semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Scorers – Clough-Ballacolla: S Maher 1-9 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), W Dunphy 0-2, S Bergin 0-2, W Hyland 0-2, R Phelan 0-1, Cillian Dunne 0-1. Rapparees: R Mahon 0-7 (5f), O Pepper 0-2, J Kelly 0-1, J Pearce 0-1, K Foley 0-1

Clough-Ballacolla: Cathal Dunne; D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle; B Corby, M McEvoy, L Cleere; W Hyland, A Corby; R Phelan, J Walshe, M Hennessy; S Bergin, W Dunphy, S Maher. Subs: Cillian Dunne for Hennessy (42), J Dwyer for Walshe (54), S Corby for Hyland (61)

Rapparees: A Larkin; D Redmond, L Ryan, A Roche; J Pearce, B Edwards, J Kelly; K Foley, A Tobin; K Ryan, R Mahon, R Fox; L Connolly, T Foley, O Pepper. Subs: T Mahon for Fiox (34), P O’Sullivan for Roche (38, inj), J Kirwin for Ryan (53)

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).