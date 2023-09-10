Clonguish made to work to keep Longford hurling crown by Slashers

Longford SHC final: Clonguish 2-14 Longford Slashers 1-14

The champs’ comfortable lead at half-time was 2-10 to 1-5. However, Slashers came back in the third quarter, with Clonguish failing to score until the 45th minute. With the rain pouring down, the last quarter was a dogfight.

Clonguish started strongly, with points from Matthew Flynn, Bart Hanley and Joe O’Brien (free) after six minutes. Slashers got off the mark with a point from Michael Mulcahy. He then found the net in the seventh minute. Clonguish captain Stephen Gregg responded with a goal two minutes later. Flynn passed to Dan Crossan, who had a shot saved by netminder Noel Dunne. However, the ball spilled and Gregg was well placed to finish.

Clonguish extended the lead in the 23rd minute. Gregg passed to Bart Hanley and the Limerick native took his chance well, making it 2-7 to 1-4. Slashers hit four unanswered points early in the second half, three coming from Reuben Murray frees. Joe O’Brien got Clonguish’s first point of the half with a long-range effort in the 45th minute. Slashers’ David Buckley and Clonguish’s Hanley traded points.

At the start of five minutes’ stoppage time, Gregg pointed a free to make it 2-14 to 1-12 to Clonguish. Reuben Murray fired over two frees to give Slashers a chink of light but also hit two wides as injury-time expired.

Scorers – Clonguish Gaels: B Hanley, S Gregg 1-3 (2f) each; J O’Brien 0-4 (3f); M Flynn 0-2; C Corcoran, D Crossan 0-1 each. Longford Slashers: R Murray 0-9 (7f); M Mulcahy 1-1; Buckley 0-3 (1f); E Donnellan 0-1.

Clonguish Gaels: E Daly; M Devlin, O Gately, P McGuinness; R O’Brien, J O’Brien, D Gregg; G Moore, D Lee; D Crossan, S Gregg, C Carroll; M Flynn, B Hanley, C Corcoran. Subs: B Brady for Corcoran (41).

Longford Slashers: N Dunne; R Maher, K Murray, C Regan; D Regan, J Casey, K Cox; R Murray, R Sheahan; D Caslin, D Buckley, E Donnellan; M Mulcahy, David Harney, M Hawes. Subs: D Caslin for C Regan (21), I Dolan for D Caslin (25), C Kavanagh for Hawes (37), R Kelly for Sheehan (injured, 53).

Ref: F Kelly