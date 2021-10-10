Clinical Dunloy claim third Antrim hurling title on the trot after first-half salvo proves too much for Rossa

Paul Shiels of Dunloy in action against Thomas Morgan of O'Donovan Rossa during the Antrim County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Dunloy and O'Donovan Rossa at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dunloy players celebrate after the Antrim County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final win over O'Donovan Rossa at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dunloy claimed their third Antrim Senior Hurling Championship in a row at Corrigan Park, Belfast on Sunday with a clinical display against O’Donovan Rossa.

Rossa opened the scoring in the second minute through Deaglan Murphy but 1-2 without reply in the next four minutes had Dunloy on the front foot.

Sean Elliott fired home the game’s first goal after being fed by Conal Cunning, with Kevin Molloy and Chrissy McMahon adding points.

The Belfast men weathered the early storm however and clawed it back to a one-point game on 19 minutes when Stephen Beatty, Christopher McGuinness and Stephen Shannon added three without reply.

The fightback was cut short when Cunning combined with Nicky McKeague and McMahon to raise his side’s second green flag and the game was all but over on 27 minutes when McMahon drew the sliotar to the net along the ground to see Dunloy to a 3-7 to 0-6 half-time lead.

The reigning champions accounted for five of the first six points of the second half, the pick of which came from Keelan Molloy on 37 minutes to make the score 3-12 to 0-7.

With Paul Shiels orchestrating the play and Cunning unerring from frees and play, Rossa struggled to find the form that saw them into their first final since 2004.

They managed a consolation goal on 51 minutes through Beatty but the Cúchulainns were full value for their 15-point win.

SCORERS:

Dunloy: C Cunning 1-11 (8f), Kevin Molloy 0-5, S Elliott 1-2, C McMahon 1-1, P Shiels 0-2, E O’Neill, Keelan Molloy 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: S Beatty 1-3, T Morgan, C McGuinness 0-3 each, Deaglan Murphy 0-2f, G Walsh (f) & Stephen Shannon 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

Dunloy – R Elliott; A Crawford, C McKinley, C Kinsella; R Molloy, K McKeague, R McGarry; P Shiels, Keelan Molloy; E O’Neill, Kevin Molloy, E McFerran; C McMahon, C Cunning, S Elliott. Subs: N McKeague for E McFerran (48), D Smith for C McMahon (52), E Smyth for K McKeague (56), G McTaggart for E O’Neill (59), O Quinn for A Crawford (63).

O’Donovan Rossa - D Armstrong; C Orchin, A Kenneally, A Orchin; Stephen Shannon, M Armstrong, C McGuinness; G Walsh, Deaglan Murphy; Daire Murphy, Seaghan Shannon, A O’Brien; T Murphy, S Beatty, T Morgan. Subs: C Shannon for A Orchin (6), D Rocks for Daire Murphy (ht), E Trainor for Seaghan Shannon (ht), N Crossan for C Orchin (50), C McGettigan for T Murphy (52).