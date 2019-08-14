FORMER Waterford star Peter Queally is the clear front-runner to become the next Waterford senior hurling manager following last month’s resignation by Páraic Fanning after just one year in charge.

Clear favourite emerges to take over Waterford - with Dan Shanahan in line for return to backroom team

Queally was a selector under Davy Fitzgerald during his Déise reign from 2008-2010 before leading Passage to an unlikely Waterford SHC success in 2013 and guiding Abbeyside to last year’s county final.

Queally, a Munster SHC medallist in 2002 as a player, was also tipped for the Waterford hot seat in 2013 before losing out to Derek McGrath but he is hotly-fancied to take charge with Dan Shanahan expected to be part of his backroom team.

Colm Bonnar had been another name in the mix for the position but he looks set to remain in charge of the Carlow for another year having preserved their Division 1 status and performed admirably in this year’s Leinster SHC round-robin series.

The Tipperary native has made huge strides with the Barrowsiders in this three years at the helm and is assembling his backroom team for ratification in the coming weeks as they look to bounce back up from the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Westmeath’s next hurling boss is expected to come from within the county with Johnny Greville the favourite to replace Joe Quaid, who departed the role last month.

