All-Ireland U-20 HC Final: Cork 2-22, Offaly 3-13

Cork captain Micheál Mullins is congratulated by his grandmother Esther after the O’Neills.com All-Ireland U-20HC final at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The Cork seniors may already have exited the championship race and be without an All-Ireland title since 2005, but you can’t ignore the Rebels’ underage hurling exploits after a third All-Ireland U-20 crown in four years.