Classy Kilcullen stars as Easkey cruise to Sligo three-in-a-row

ANDREW KILCULLEN scored 2-7 as Easkey completed a three in-a-row in the Sligo SHC with a comprehensive 14-point victory at Markievicz Park.

Kilcullen sent Easkey on their way to victory with a 23rd-minute goal after good work by player of the match Dónall Hanley and Joe McHugh.

Four minutes later Easkey confirmed their dominance when Thomas Cawley netted from a loose ball after a Kilcullen point attempt came off the upright.

Easkey were 2-10 to 0-4 clear at half-time. The second period was tepid – given the gulf between the teams – and the under-par Naomh Eoin relied on the impressive Tony O’Kelly-Lynch, who shot eight points in total, while his brother, Gerard, also toiled hard.

Easkey strolled to victory and Kilcullen notched a second goal after 49 minutes when he slotted home from close range after Naomh Eoin goalkeeper Kevan Brennan could only parry a goal effort by Rory McHugh.

Corner-forward Thomas Cawley added further points to bring his personal haul to 1-5 – he was denied a second goal by a terrific save from Kevan Brennan.

Naomh Eoin, who were appearing in their fifth successive decider, notched a consolation goal in stoppage time when substitute Edwin Mullane scored.

SCORERS – Easkey: A Kilcullen 2-7 (4f, 0-1 sideline); T Cawley 1-5; R McHugh, D Hanley 0-2 each; F Cawley, M Gordon 0-1 each. Naomh Eoin: T O’Kelly-Lynch 0-8 (7f, 1 ’65); E Mullane 1-0; G O’Kelly-Lynch, D Cawley 0-1 each.

Easkey – J Gordon; B Feeney, G Connolly, D Rolston; F Connolly, ER McGowan, D Hanley; F Cawley, N Kilcullen; M Gordon, R McHugh, J Weir; T Cawley, A Kilcullen, J McHugh. Subs: S Molloy for Feeney (44), R Molloy for Rolston (44), F Moylan for J McHugh (52), H Gilroy for F Connolly (54), H O’Donnell for T Cawley (56).

Naomh Eoin – K Brennan; A Wall, C Jordan, D Keaveny; F O’Kelly-Lynch, N Feehily, D Fidgeon; G O’Kelly-Lynch, D Cawley; T O’Kelly-Lynch, R Feehily, P O’Brien; L O’Kelly-Lynch, P Kilcoyne, J Carroll. Subs: M Munnelly for O’Brien (22), E Scully for Carroll (h-t), E Mullane for Scully (48), T Davis for Cawley (53).

Ref – G Chapman