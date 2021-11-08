Clarinbridge await winners of Covid-19 delayed semi

Niall Healy of Craughwell is shown a straight red card by referee Conor Quinlan during the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final match between Craughwell and Clarinbridge at Kenny Park in Athenry. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway hurling chairman Paul Bellew said that the results of several Covid-19 tests today will determine when the second SHC semi-final between champions St Thomas and Gort takes place.

It was due to take place yesterday in Athenry but was called off after a Gort player tested positive for Covid on Friday and at least six of his colleagues are now awaiting the results of their tests.

As a result it can’t be determined whether the game will go ahead next weekend and while the county final is scheduled for November 15, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was put back by a week.

“It’s unfortunate this has arisen and it just shows Covid is an issue,” said Bellew. “It could happen to any team so we need to just work around it as best we can. We can’t do anything until the results of the tests come through. We will see what to do after that.”

Clarinbridge, who won their second title in 2010 and are back in the final for the first time since they surrendered it in the final the following year to Gort, booked their place in this year’s showdown with an impressive 3-18 to 1-14 win over Craughwell.

New Galway manager Henry Shefflin was on hand in Athenry on Saturday as Evan Niland, who struggled to nail a starting place under Shane O’Neill, showed him what he can do with a haul of 0-13, four of them from play.

Shefflin, joined by coach Richie O’Neill, would have recognised a few faces of old, not least Craughwell’s Niall Healy still going strong 16 years after he blasted a hat-trick against Kilkenny in the 2005 All-Ireland semi-final.

Healy landed six points in the opening half, four of them frees, when Craughwell had the breeze in the opening half but the day didn’t end well for him or his club as they faded and he was red-carded as Clarinbridge advanced.

Craughwell, bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2015 and looking for their first title since 1930, needed to make the breeze count in the opening half but they were in trouble when they trailed 1-8 to 0-9 at the break, with Galway U-20 Gavin Lee shooting a superb goal for Clarinbridge after 10 minutes.

Clarinbridge pulled away after the restart with Mikey Daly getting their second goal four minutes after the restart.

Niall Armstrong’s goal made it 3-14 to 0-10 after 43 minutes before Healy was sent off .

Keelan Cullinane fired home a penalty for Craughwell 10 minutes from time but they never looked like mounting a serious challenge as Clarinbridge, backed by a lot of recent underage success, remain on course for their third ever title.