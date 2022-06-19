Clare’s struggles will stand to them in semis

Clare stared defeat in the face yesterday — six points down with 15 minutes left and many of their big names struggling to make any impact. But in the manner of a side that simply refused to allow their season to end they finished powerfully to see off a brave Wexford challenge.

The ball was in the Clare net inside the opening 30 seconds, as Wexford enjoyed the tonic of the early goal through Jack O’Connor.

A minute later, Clare almost coughed up a second, when Rory Hayes — who only lasted eight minutes before succumbing to (I assume) injury — tried to be too clever in his own square, and was fortunate to see Conor McDonald’s effort trickle wide.

Wexford started with the twin towers of Lee Chin and McDonald in their full-forward line and man marking Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor with Shane Reck and Conor Devitt respectively. The tactic largely worked because Kelly and Taylor had only a handful of possessions between them in the opening three quarters, neither having remotely anything like the influence they’ve been able to exert in previous games.

Nothing reflected Clare’s nervy start more than Kelly’s free-taking woes — three misses inside the first six minutes — and Peter Duggan wasn’t immune either, with three more opportunities from placed balls going abegging.

Clare worked their way back into the game and were level after 20 minutes. By that stage, Wexford had lost Rory O’Connor to injury, a grievous blow to their chances given his scoring ability and importance up front. After registering just a solitary wide in that opening quarter, Wexford’s radar crucially started to go astray, and they failed to score in the last 10 minutes of the half (five wides in that period) to leave the sides level at the break.

Brian Lohan apparently delivered the hairdryer treatment at half-time. But while Clare’s energy levels looked higher and they had nosed ahead, Lee Chin fired narrowly over when he could have goaled. A minute later a A long-range Mark Fanning delivery dropped in around the square and with Chin swinging at it, the bounce deceived Eibhear Quinlivan in the Clare goals and ended up in the net.

In response, Ian Galvin hit the crossbar, and the match appeared to take a decisive turn when in the subsequent passage of play Chin goaled at the other end.

Six behind with less than 15 minutes on the clock, Clare somehow found another gear. Ryan Taylor and Tony Kelly started motoring and the replacements made telling contributions. The Banner hit 1-6 without reply in an eight-minute spell — the break they badly needed for the goal coming when Mark Fanning fumbled a high ball and Aron Shanagher pounced to score.

Man of the match Shane O’Donnell was inspirational when Clare’s need was greatest and with Shane Meehan and Shanagher contributing 1-4 from play off the bench, that along with two Kelly lasers between the posts got the job done.

Credit to Wexford for forcing Clare to go deep into the well, but ultimately they didn’t have the firepower up front to put enough scores on the board. The Banner advance to take on Kilkenny, and arguably will take more out of what they had to do to win, than if it had been an easier victory.

In the first game, after a really disappointing first half, Cork and Galway finally delivered the type of match we expected in a much more entertaining second period.

The Rebels will have left Thurles yesterday evening full of regret at the chances they left behind in that opening 35 minutes. By half-time they had hit just three points from play, having shot 12 wides and missed three really good goal chances.

Credit to Éanna Murphy in the Galway goal for his saves but from a forward’s point of view, I felt all three should probably have been converted. Any championship game you lose by a point and you look back and these are the margins at this level, especially having coughed up such a soft goal right from the throw-in. Patrick Collins normally so reliable appeared to take his eye off the ball for a split second and it gave Galway the perfect start.

As bad as Cork were, the Tribesmen weren’t much better in the half, but crucially they were more efficient. They shot just four wides with significantly fewer opportunities at goal, and with Conor Whelan on the edge of the square, Galway always had an out ball. He was brilliant for what was the crucial second goal. His man marker Seán O’Donoghue was well positioned, but seemed to momentarily lose the flight of the ball and Whelan was able to garner possession and use all his strength and guile to finish brilliantly from a tight angle.

A five-point lead was by no means an accurate reflection of how the first half played out in terms of possession and chances and no doubt Henry Shefflin was thrilled at the position his side found themselves in.

Cork got the perfect start after the break with Shane Kingston’s early goal after a beautiful pick-up and although he may have got away with a few extra steps it was an excellent finish which brought Cork right back into it.

Galway, though, got the next three scores, including an unbelievable effort from the sideline by Whelan, and that was very much the story of the game: Every time Cork looked like reeling them in, Galway found a way to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Cork were winning the midfield battle and Luke Meade and Darragh Fitzgibbon shot four points from play between them for Cork, but they had to replace their entire starting full-forward line where Alan Connolly and Conor Lehane made no impact whatsoever.

Daithí Burke, Jack Grealish and Darren Morrissey were outstanding. Burke’s ferocious hit on Séamus Harnedy with ten minutes left, when the forward looked in on goal summed up the attitude in Galway’s last line of defence.

Galway had nine different scorers in the second half, something which will please Shefflin. But he’ll be worried too as he looks to plot the downfall of champions Limerick that his side couldn’t manage to quite put Cork away. Nonetheless, mission accomplished, and they’re in the last four.