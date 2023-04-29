Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties

Clare’s John Conlon scooped the man of the match award in the Banner’s sensational Munster SHC victory over Limerick – just hours after delivering a best man speech at his brother’s wedding.

Conlon starred as Clare beat the All-Ireland champions for the first time in five years and had time to accept his award before dashing back to his brother’s wedding.

Despite the historic nature of the Clare success, team boss Brian Lohan described it as ‘just a win.’

“It gets us in a better position, it keeps us in the competition and it’s in our own hands. It was just so important for us to do it and so important for the supporters as well. The Munster championship is just such a massive competition for us and historically it’s such a big competition for us as well, so it’s crucial that we are in the competition.

Read more Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions

“I know Cork came back from it last year, but two defeats would have been a real hammer blow, especially with the work the lads have done all year. Also, on top of not being able to beat them last year, it was crucial,” he said.

Limerick manager John Kiely accepted the better team won.

“It was a fantastic game of hurling. We came out the wrong side of it. Ultimately, I think what it boils down to one fact – they were extremely accurate. We just shot too many wides from chances we would expect to convert. We gave ourselves a chance with the goal in the end but ultimately before that Clare pushed themselves to four points up two minutes into injury time. I think they were full value for their victory and more power to them.

“We knew this year’s Munster championship was going to go down to the wire and it has every sign of doing so. We just hope we will be on the wire when it is all going to be decided. We just have to lick our wounds tonight. Hats off to Clare, they were full value for their win. We have to go back to the drawing board.”

Limerick now have a three-week break before a crucial away game against Tipperary in Semple Stadium. Limerick have concerns about multi All Star winner Sean Finn who limped off at half time while Cian Lynch withdrew early in the second half after tweaking his hamstring.