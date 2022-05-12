Clare’s Ian Galvin hit with suspension and will miss Munster clash against All-Ireland champions Limerick

THE Central Hearings Committee has imposed a one-match suspension on Clare hurler Ian Galvin, who will now miss Sunday’s Munster SHC clash with All-Ireland champions Limerick in Ennis.

Galvin was contesting his red card against Cork last Sunday week, in a case originally due to be heard last Monday night only to be delayed in controversial circumstances for three days.

The GAA’s Management Committee is now investigating claims that members of the CHC were contacted by an individual beforehand with a view to influencing the case. The individual in question is not a member of the Clare management committee or the senior management team or connected to Galvin.

In the meantime, the Clare forward pressed ahead with a CHC hearing tonight in a bid to overturn his ban. The Clonlara clubman was red-carded by referee Paud O’Dwyer arising from an altercation with Cork defender Seán O’Donoghue as the Banner made it two wins on the spin, leaving them well placed to qualify for the All-Ireland series.

Management Committee will examine the alleged communication with CHC members to see if rule 7.3 has been breached, the penalty for which is a minimum two-month ban. The rule in question states that no member of the Association may communicate with any member of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) or the CHC with a view to influencing the outcome of a hearing.