Clare’s Domhnall O’Donovan has an heroic past that keeps catching up with him

Clare’s Domhnall O’Donovan shoots to score the equalising point, despite the attentions of Cork’s Stephen White, in the drawn 2013 All-Ireland SHC final. Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Dermot Crowe

In the early months of the year there’s often heavy snowfall in Madison, the capital of the mid-west state of Wisconsin. Temperatures can tumble to 20 degrees below zero, while the lakes freeze over and become skating rinks.