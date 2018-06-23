Clare's David Reidy available for Munster final after having controversial red card rescinded
Clare wing-forward will be available for the Munster final clash with Cork after the red card he received in the victory over Limerick last week was rescinded.
Reidy was sent off by referee James Owens after he collided with Diarmuid Byrnes off the ball. Limerick's Tom Condon also received his matching orders for jabbing the butt of his hurley into Reidy’s midriff.
An appeal was heard and the Central Hearings Committee found "the infraction not proven".
Reidy's availability is a big boost to Clare ahead of the Munster final at Semple Stadium on July 1.
Statement from Central Hearings Committee (23.06.2018) - Hearing 2 of 2: David Reidy pic.twitter.com/MzsPRiGyH0— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 23, 2018
Online Editors