Clare's David Reidy available for Munster final after having controversial red card rescinded

Reidy was sent off by referee James Owens after he collided with Diarmuid Byrnes off the ball. Limerick's Tom Condon also received his matching orders for jabbing the butt of his hurley into Reidy’s midriff.

An appeal was heard and the Central Hearings Committee found "the infraction not proven".

Reidy's availability is a big boost to Clare ahead of the Munster final at Semple Stadium on July 1.