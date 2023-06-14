Clare’s Adam Hogan expected a free against Limerick but absolves referee for ‘heat of the moment’ call

Clare's Adam Hogan believes he should have been awarded a free right at the death of the Munster SHC final in Limerick on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

One of the Clare players denied a clear-cut free in those sequence of late incidents in Sunday’s Munster hurling final has accepted that the “heat of the moment” will sometimes impair judgement.

Adam Hogan, the U-20 whose progress has pushed Paul Flanagan out of defence this season, was brought to the ground by Limerick midfielder William O’Donoghue just after Tony Kelly had been floored by Peter Casey.

Either incident should have earned Clare a free and an opportunity to force extra-time, but referee Liam Gordon overlooked both, clearing Limerick’s path to a fifth successive Munster title.

“I was on the floor when I saw him blow the final whistle,” said Hogan. “I thought it was for a free myself. But I can’t really blame the referee. He makes how many decisions a game? The heat of the moment. It’s split second.”

Hogan said there was little talk in the Clare dressing-room about those moments afterwards, the only voice coming from manager Brian Lohan as he signposted the road to recovery.

“He said we’re still in this championship. It’s there for us if we want it, if we just get the uncharacteristic mistakes out,” said the young Feakle man.

​Clare had made the decision to play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds when it looked like Munster GAA would opt for Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It looked a bold move, but Hogan said practical reasons were behind it that had their supporters in mind most of all and feels it didn’t sway the game against them.

Clare's Adam Hogan believes he should have been awarded a free right at the death of the Munster SHC final in Limerick on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

“We were in there training the Sunday beforehand, just getting used to the pitch. So, there was no factor, I don’t think,” he added.

Hogan was U-20 captain this year and Clare lost a Munster final to Cork in his absence as he couldn’t play because of the seven-day rule that precludes players eligible for both playing within that timeframe.

It’s a rule, naturally, he’d like to see changed, pointing to the inequity of Joe McDonagh Cup players being able to do both.

“It was disappointing, captain of the team and couldn’t even play the Munster final,” he said. “I think the rule should be different, that the management of the U-20s and Brian (Lohan) and the player should pick if they want to play or not. During the league, Mark Rodgers played, what was it, three games in seven days? If they’re looking at it during the summer, why don’t they look at that?” he said.

“Charlie Mitchell (Offaly hurler) could play both. It’s a bit unfair.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​