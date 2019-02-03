Clare withstand late Kilkenny comeback to secure first league win

It was scary for Clare at the end but time ran out for Kilkenny as they cut an eight-point second half lead to one deep in stoppage time.

It was scary for Clare at the end but time ran out for Kilkenny as they cut an eight-point second half lead to one deep in stoppage time.

Kevin Kelly’s goal from a free in the 75th minute left Clare with the minimum advantage in Ennis but it was the final action of a great contest which produced the first points of the League for the Banner.

They seemed to be on their way to a comfortable victory when a Podge Collins goal in the 48th minute was followed by three points which put them eight clear.

They were still five ahead after 65 minutes but Kilkenny battled on bravely and cut the deficit to four before Kelly’s late goal strike left Clare fearing that all their good work might not yield a win.

However, referee, Paud O’Dwyer signalled the end shortly afterwards, much to the relief of a Clare team that was on a retrieval mission after losing to Tipperary in the opening round.

Clare led by 1-8 to 0-10 after a lively first half where Kilkenny made the better start. Three pointed frees by Kevin Kelly and two excellent strikes from play by Ger Aylward helped Kilkenny to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 13 minutes.

Clare had had shot five wides by that stage, but improved their finishing from there on. They scored 1-4 without reply between the 15th and 18th minutes, the goal coming from John Conlon who finished with a crisp strike off a breaking ball.

Kilkenny countered with three points before both sides scored two points each in the closing stages.

Scorers: Clare: P Duggan 0-6 (4f, 1’65), J Conlon 1-1, C Galvin 0-4, D Ryan 0-3, P Collins 1-0, S Golden 0-2, C Guilfoyle, G Cooney, I Galvin, N Deasy (f) 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: K Kelly 1-11 (1-11 frees), G Aylward 0-3, J Maher, B Ryan 0-2 each, C Delaney, C Fogarty, J Donnelly, P Walsh,

Clare: D Tuohy; R Hayes, D McInerney, J Browne; D Fitzgerald, C Cleary, C Malone; S Golden, C Galvin; D Ryan, P Collins, P Duggan; C Guilfoyle, J Conlon, I Galvin.

Subs: G Cooney for Guilfoyle (52),R Taylor for I Galvin (60), J McCarthy for Hayes (63), N Deasy for Duggan (66), M O’Malley for C Galvin (71).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, T Walsh; C Delaney, P Deegan, E Morrissey; J Maher, C Fogarty; J Donnelly, G Aylward, M Keoghan; B Ryan, K Kelly, R Leahy.

Subs: C Browne for Maher (43), P Walsh for Morrissey (49), L Blanchfield for Leahy (52), G Malone for Keoghan (58).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Online Editors