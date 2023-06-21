Clare v Dublin: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The knock-out stage of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship continues this weekend with Clare and Dublin facing off in a quarter-final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a 4.00pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and is being streamed on the RTE Player.

With Joe McDonagh runners-up Offaly subject to a 32-point mauling by Tipperary in the preliminary quarter-final last week, Frank Roche has been asking former Faithful boss Michael Fennelly whether it’s beneficial mixing tiers mid-championship when the gulf between the grades is so evident.

And Roy Curtis has covered Henry Shefflin and Galway’s chances ahead of their quarter-final against Tipp in his weekly column.

On the latest Throw-In Football show, Dick Clerkin and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery to discuss a day of drama from the final games of the round robin series.

We finally got the excitement we’d been waiting for with every group having a twist and the majority of games coming down to missed frees in injury time.

Dublin and Kerry are through but one of Galway or Mayo will be missing out on the last eight and anything could still happen.

What are the odds?

Clare are odds-on favourites at 1/8 with the Dubs 11/2 and the draw after 70 minutes is 14/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Brian Lohan and Micheál Donoghue on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.