Clare too strong for Limerick as they book place in Munster minor hurling final

Clare 2-21 Limerick 2-15

Clare advanced to a second consecutive Munster minor hurling final on Tuesday evening when deservedly edging out Limerick in front of 1,804 in Cusack Park Ennis.

Only three days on from soaring to a first provincial senior championship victory in five years over their neighbours, Clare’s minor contingent also held the whip hand to prevail in another compelling Shannonside derby.

Indeed, having been forced to concede second best in their group meeting in the TUS Gaelic Grounds five weeks earlier, the Banner’s additional motivation proved crucial to turning the tide centred around an eleven point first half turnaround.

Darren Collopy’s early four-point haul had powered Limerick 0-5 to 0-1 clear by the eleventh minute. However, it was short-lived as within three minutes, the sides would be level while a second Banner blitz of 1-4 without reply finished the opening half in style.

Michael Collins pulled the strings up front while full-forward Marc O’Brien grabbed an opportunist goal either side of the half-time break (1-12 to 0-8) to decisively turn the tie in Clare’s favour.

Indeed, Collins took his tally to five as the hosts blazed eleven clear approaching the two-thirds mark.

In typically frenetic derby fashion, Limerick refused to yield and somehow got themselves back into contention with goals through substitute Patrick Kearney and Dara Ferland to slash the arrears to just three at 2-17 to 2-14 by the 57th minute.

Clare’s cavalry from the bench, namely a three point salvo from Fred Hegarty, finally ensured back-to-back provincial final appearances as they now prepare to face Cork in next Tuesday’s decider.

Scorers

Clare:M O’Brien 2-3 (1f); M Collins 0-6; F Hegarty 0-3; J Hegarty (2f), M Power 0-2 each; R Kilroy, J Mescall, S Arthur, E Mulcahy, E Begley 0-1 each

Limerick:D Collopy 0-4 (2f); P Kearney 1-1; D Gleeson 0-3 (2f, 1’65) D Ferland 1-0; T Boddy, H Flanagan, R O’Farrell 0-2 each; S Duff 0-1

TEAMS

Clare:M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, C Rynne; J Moylan, J Hegarty, M O’Halloran; J Mescall, E Mulcahy; S Arthur, M Collins, R Kilroy; E Ogie Fanning, M O’Brien, M Power

Subs: E Price for Mulcahy (43, inj), F Hegarty for Arthur (45), H Doherty for Fanning (48), E Begley for Kilroy (52), D Neville for Power (64)

Limerick:J Fitzgerald; S Morrissey, C Bickford, J O’Keeffe; J Cosgrove, S Casey, D Gleeson; D Lyons, M Leo; R O’Farrell, D Ferland, M Fitzgerald; H Flanagan, T Boddy, D Collopy

Subs: P Kearney for Leo (HT), S Duff for Collopy (48), D Heavey for O’Keeffe (53)

Referee:N Barry (Waterford)