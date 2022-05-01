Clare survive Cork comeback to secure another Munster SHC win

Ryan Taylor of Clare is tackled by Shane Barrett and Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork during the Munster SHC round 3 match at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Some week's work in Thurles for an improving Clare. Having demolished Tipperary in the first half just seven days earlier, they almost did the same in FBD Semple Stadium when they opened up an 11-point lead by the 28th minute and looked like they would progress comfortably.

But Cork provided stiff resistance and while never looking like they would catch them, Clare were still looking over the shoulders down the home straight after Darragh Fitzgibbon poked up a late goal, Cork's second.

It should never have come to that. For long spells Clare were imperious, winning almost every physical battle and taking a ferocity to their game that Cork simply couldn't live with.

They did it with 14 players for the last 25 minutes or so too, after Ian Galvin's straight red card following a flashpoint in the 50th minute. Referee Paud O'Dwyer and his officials clearly saw something.

But Clare were able to keep Cork at arm's length and had all the game's best performers, from David Fitzgerald at wing-forward to Cathal Malone at midfield.

Clare have been labelled a one-man team in recent years but on this evidence, and last week, there's far more to them than just Tony Kelly. And in truth there always has been.

But manager Brian Lohan is bringing more and more out of them with each game and the idea that Munster is a two-horse race and that this third round fixture was merely a third place playoff has been upended. Clare are a very serious team with a real physical edge.

Kelly still performed well, shooting 10 points including four from play. But support was everywhere.

Clare had been imperious for most of that first half and in just about every aspect they were dominant. And no one typified that more than Rory Hayes who lorded his one-to-one with Jack O'Connor, recalled for this game.

But that return from one of Cork's brightest sparks in 2021 didn't last long, his number flashing up on 26 minutes to let Alan Connolly in.

Cork were taking water on board everywhere at that point. Peter Duggan's size and flexibility really troubled them down the centre while players like Ryan Taylor, Malone and Fitzgerald put a shield across the middle that Cork struggled to pierce, especially from puck-outs.

Gradually the scores flowed and from 0-10 to 0-3 after 17 minutes, they had stretched it to 0-15 to 0-4 by the 28th minute, an 11-point lead as big as it got, as Shane O'Donnell found himself in complete isolation on the left wing to take a puck-out and fire over.

It was symptomatic of the chaos in Cork's game but they asserted themselves with four unanswered points and by the break they were just six adrift, 0-17 to 0-11. That may have been lower had Eibhear Quilligan not thwarted Patrick Horgan from close range though Shane Kingston did follow up with a point.

Cork played more direct hurling than they had against Limerick two weeks earlier and profited from that approach when Robbie O'Flynn's long delivery was claimed by Connolly and he held off the cover to beat Quilligan on 47 minutes.

The numerical advantage should have helped them more but Kelly and O'Donnell really rose to the occasion while Conor Cleary was solid too at full-back.

Cork substitute Mark Keane was red carded late on as Cork pressed hard in the finish but Clare held their nerve impressively.

Scorers - Clare: T Kelly 0-10 (4fs 2 65s), D Fitzgerald, P Duggan, R Taylor all 0-3 each, S O'Donnell, C Malone, I Galvin 0-2 each, D Ryan, D McInerney, R Mounsey all 0-1 each. Cork: P Horgan 0-10 (6fs 1 65), A Connolly 1-1, D Fitzgibbon 1-0, R O'Flynn 0-3, S Harnedy, S Kingston 0-2 each, T O'Mahony, C Lehane 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D McInerney, J Conlon, D Ryan; C Malone, R Taylor; D Fitzgerald, P Duggan, S O'Donnell; T Kelly, R Mounsey, I Galvin. Subs: A Shanagher for Mounsey (57), D McMahon for Duggan (69).

Cork: P Collins; N O'Leary, R Downey, S O'Donoghue; T O'Mahony, C Joyce, G Millerick; M Coleman, S Barrett; R O'Flynn, D Fitzgibbon, S Harnedy; S Kingston, P Horgan, J O'Connor. Subs: A Connolly for O'Connor (26), C Lehane for Barrett (h-t), C Cahalane for Harnedy (56), T O'Connell for 9 inj (59), M Keane for Kingston (62).

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow).