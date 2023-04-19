Clare suffer consequences of DRA appeal loss as senior star Adam Hogan misses out in U-20 defeat to Cork

Adam Hogan would have been a key player for the Clare U-20 team. Image: Sportsfile.

Clare GAA have failed in their efforts to challenge the eligibility requirements of senior inter-county players also lining out at U-20 level.

A Wexford motion passed at Congress in February would have allowed a player to line out in U-20 championship midweek before playing senior championship that weekend but they could not do so in reverse order and play senior first.