Clare suffer consequences of DRA appeal loss as senior star Adam Hogan misses out in U-20 defeat to Cork

Clare GAA have failed in their efforts to challenge the eligibility requirements of senior inter-county players also lining out at U-20 level.
A Wexford motion passed at Congress in February would have allowed a player to line out in U-20 championship midweek before playing senior championship that weekend but they could not do so in reverse order and play senior first.
Central Council voted to amend the rule significantly last month, instead transforming it into a rolling seven-day window whereby a player could only play for one team during that time.
Clare officials brought their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) last night to challenge the Central Council ruling but it is understood that their case failed having not been lodged within the required seven days of the amendment.
The Clare U-20 hurlers suffered the consequences of that ruling tonight when senior star Adam Hogan was unable to line out in their Munster championship defeat to Cork in Ennis, which the Rebels won 1-24 to 0-22.
Hogan is expected to feature for Brian Lohan's seniors when they commence their Munster SHC at home to Tipperary this Sunday. Having featured for the U-20s tonight, attacker Patrick Crotty is now ruled out of that tie.