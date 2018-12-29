Clare strike late to secure victory over Cork in the Munster Hurling League

Clare snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in dramatic fashion, taking the lead for the first time in injury time late in the game and then went on to beat Cork by two points in a Munster Hurling League Round 1 game played at Cusack Park, Ennis today, in front of an attendance of 1,987.

Cork had lead from the off, until Ryan Taylor shot Clare in front in the fourth minute of injury time with a well taken point. A further Diarmuid Ryan score before the whistle ensured a two point victory. As expected, both sides fielded experimental team make-ups, mixing the experienced with youthful hopefuls.

The Rebels had the better of the first half exchanges, leading by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break. Centre forward Michael O’Halloran was impressive. The Blackrock clubman struck four points from play in the opening thirty-five minutes. Declan Dalton was also impressive, scoring six from placed balls. Cork full-forward Jamie Coughlan got scoring proceedings under way with point from play in the third minute. A Dalton free and a Cormack Murphy effort from play opened up a three to nil lead for the visitors after just eight minutes. Clare eventually got off the mark with a Niall Deasy free a minute later. Cork held the upper hand throughout the half and at one stage led by six points.

But a lively second half start by the Bannermen, yielded four unanswered points inside three minutes. But no matter how they tried they just couldn’t find an equalizer, with Cork managing to keep their noses in front wwith timly scores. Substitute Colin Guilfoyle goaled for the hosts with two minutes remaining and then Deasy fired over the elusive equalizer, before Taylor and Ryan combined to snatch a last gasp victory.

Scorers

Clare: N Deasy (0-10) 0-7 f’s, C Guilfoyle (1-0), G Cooney (0-3), D Ryan (0-3), D Conroy (0-2), C Malone , R Taylor (0-1) each.

Cork: D Dalton (0-10) 0-7 f’s, 0-2 ‘65’s 1 sideline. M O’Halloran (0-4), J Coughlan (0-4) 1 f, R O’Flynn (0-2), C Murphy (0-1).

Teams

Clare: K Hogan, J McCarthy, D Fitzgerald, R Hayes, A McCarthy, C Galvin (Capt.), C Malone, S Golden, D Conroy, D Ryan, N Deasy, R Taylor, G Cooney, A Shanagher, M O’Neill.

Subs, C Guilfoyle for Conroy (51), C Cleary for Galvin (54),J Browne for Fitzgerald(58), C McInerney for Shanagher (65),

Cork: P Collins, S O’Donoghue, D Griffin, D Lowney, C Joyce, T O’Mahony, R Downey,C Cahalane (Capt.), W Kearney, C Murphy, M O’Halloran, A Walsh, J Coughlan, D Dalton, R O’Flynn.

Subs, C Beausang for Kearney (64),P Leopold for O’Halloran (70).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)

