Friday 23 March 2018

Clare star Shane O'Donnell could miss full year with Banner as he earns Harvard scholarship

 

Shane O'Donnell. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Colm Keys

Clare hurlers could potentially lose Shane O'Donnell for the 2019 hurling season as he heads to the prestigious Harvard University in Cambridge, Boston to further his studies.

O'Donnell has recently graduated from University College Cork with a degree in genetics and will shortly start a PhD there.

But he has also been awarded a Fulbright Ireland scholarship to Harvard and will take it up in September.

O'Donnell lit up the 2013 All-Ireland hurling final replay with three quick goals after earning a very late call-up from Clare manager Davy Fitzgerald for the showdown against Cork.

Since then he has been part of a Clare team that has struggled to live up to that early billing.

He started and scored a point during the Banner's Allianz League quarter-final defeat in a '65 shoot-out' against Limerick on Bank Holiday Monday.

