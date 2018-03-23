Clare star Shane O'Donnell could miss full year with Banner as he earns Harvard scholarship

O'Donnell has recently graduated from University College Cork with a degree in genetics and will shortly start a PhD there.

Congratulations to @townhurler Shane O'Donnell @Quercus_UCC Sports Scholar Alumni & @UCC PhD student, on being awarded a @Fulbright_Eire Scholarship to Harvard in September 2018. Fantastic News Shane!! We are so proud of you. @UCC @SEFSUCC @UCCSport @johbees @UCCAlumNetwork pic.twitter.com/u6IBwEf9wT

But he has also been awarded a Fulbright Ireland scholarship to Harvard and will take it up in September.

O'Donnell lit up the 2013 All-Ireland hurling final replay with three quick goals after earning a very late call-up from Clare manager Davy Fitzgerald for the showdown against Cork.