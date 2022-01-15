Clare recover from slow start to book Munster Cup final place with win over Waterford

Clare will have another useful pre-league outing next Saturday in the Munster Cup final, easing past Waterford’s challenge at Cusack Park.

They recovered from a slow start to book their place in the decider against Limerick or Kerry with David Reidy shooting 0-9 and goals coming from Mark Rodgers and sub Shane Meehan, who finished with a rapidly compiled 1-3.

All sorts of caveats need to be made for what was a first competitive outing for both teams, both below full strength although Clare probably had a stronger selection. While Waterford were depleted, short their Ballygunner players and Jamie Barron, Brian Lohan can be reasonably pleased at how his players performed, even if the display came with 15 wides and five more efforts that dropped short.

They lined out without Tony Kelly, John Conlon, Aidan McCarthy, Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan, who is back in the squad having returned from a period abroad. David McInerney was also a late drop-out. But they dominated once they settled into the match after the first water break, with the half back line led impressively by Jason McCarthy and Diarmuid Ryan.

Austin Gleeson was quiet for long periods but had a late flourish which saw him put 1-5 to his name, accumulated with typical Gleeson finesse and economy of effort. But by then Clare were safe and the damage could be absorbed after their lead climbed to nine points by the first minute of second half injury time.

Waterford led 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water break with DJ Foran finishing off the scoring with a point from play, following earlier raised flags from Patrick Curran, Mikey Kiely and Colin Dunford. Darragh Lohan, a nephew of the Clare manager and a late inclusion, struggled to deal with Dunford’s pace. For the second half he had a new marker, Mike Gough replacing Lohan at the interval.

Clare’s play was sloppy in the early stages, with ball into attack going astray or placing unreasonable demands on the intended target. They trailed from the start but their play moved up a gear after the first water offering, with Gary Cooney and Rodgers lively, and Reidy popping up with a couple of scores from play.

But apart from one neat score, there was little coming from Aron Shanagher, well contained by Iarlaith Daly and usually second in the footraces. By half time Shanagher was hauled off.

Ryan was in exceptional form at half back, scoring a long-range point to draw Clare level for the first time, 0-5 each, in the 19th minute. Reidy put them in front in the 26th minute before Rodgers hit the net a minute later, opening a 1-7 to 0-6 lead.

Waterford hurled in spasms. Shane Bennett hit two scores in a row, the second a beauty from out on the sideline, and before the interval Dunford set up Billy Power for a well-worked score, leaving them 0-10 to 1-10 behind at the midway point.

Clare had a couple of first half goal scares, Power’s attempted pass to a player on the overlap intercepted by Conor Cleary with Clare exposed and outnumbered, and earlier a shot from close range by Kiely just clearing the cross bar.

Clare reopened the smarter and soon pushed their lead out to six points, with high-quality scores from Reidy, Domhnall McMahon and Cooney. Waterford’s chief scoring outlet was Curran, who ended up with 0-9, eight from frees, until Gleeson erupted with 1-4 after the 60th minute. His goal in the 61st minute reduced Clare’s lead to four points but the charge never came. Clare sealed the win when Meehan scrambled the ball home after Cathal Malone’s shot was saved, following a defence-splitting pass by Colm Galvin.

Waterford will focus now on their opening league tie away to Dublin on February 6. The previous evening Clare travel to play Cork.

Scorers: Clare - D Reidy 0-9 (5fs, 1 65); S Meehan 1-3; M Rodgers 1-1; C Malone 0-3; D Ryan 0-2; A Shanagher, S Golden, J McCarthy, D McMahon, I Galvin, G Cooney 0-1 each. Waterford - P Curran 0-9 (8fs); A Gleeson 1-5; C Dunford, DJ Foran, S Bennett 0-2 each; M Kiely, B Power 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; D Lohan C Cleary, P Flanagan; R Hayes, J McCarthy, D Ryan; J Browne, P Donnellan; C Malone, D Reidy, S Golden; M Rodgers, A Shanagher, G Cooney.

Subs: D McMahon for Shanagher & M Gough for Lohan (ht); S Meehan for Rodgers & I Galvin for Cooney (54); D O’Brien for Browne (58); C Galvin for Donnellan (61); A Fitzgerald for Malone (67).

Waterford: S O’Brien; C Gleeson, I Daly, D Lynch; S McNally, T Barron, C Dalton; C Wadding, B Power; Mikey Kiely (Abbeyside), A Gleeson, DJ Foran; S Bennett, P Curran, C Dunford.

Subs: C Daly for Lynch (ht); S Fitzgerald for McNulty & S Keating for Wadding (47); Michael Kiely (Dungarvan) for Daly & I Beecher for Mikey Kiely & G Fives for Foran (54); Mikey Kiely for Bennett (56); B Nolan for O’Brien (65).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).