Clare minor hurlers make extra man pay against Kilkenny

All-Ireland MHC semi-final: Clare 0-23, Kilkenny 0-15

Michael Collins of Clare in action against Rory Garrett of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland MHC semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Clare advanced to a first All-Ireland final since 2010 as they picked apart a Kilkenny side reduced to 14 players for the final 52 minutes at Semple Stadium.

The Munster champions won the second half by 0-12 to 0-5 as their opponents, despite going 50 minutes before hitting their first wide, couldn’t match Clare’s volume of shots.

The game was defined by that red card for full-forward Ed McDermott in the eighth minute.

Kilkenny had a couple of similar challenges highlighted following their Leinster final loss to Galway and while there was mitigation here in Eoin Gunning dipping to shake off a challenge, the shoulder-to-head contact was clear enough to make up Kevin Jordan’s mind.

By that stage, Kilkenny were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead, thanks to three points on the trot from Conor Doyle (free), Ed’s brother Bill McDermott, and Ciallín Brennan, after a brave Mícheál Ahern block.

Even when Clare levelled, they battled back to lead by two through a brace from Doyle and Greg Kelly, who fist-pumped to energise the Cats among the crowd.

But Clare were robbing the sliotar in the middle third and turning it into points. Ronan Kilroy was all over the park, assisting six Banner points and scoring his first of two after a Matthew O’Halloran turnover.

Clare captain Gunning manned the free role and although Kilkenny worked the wings, he was central in back-to-back points. He clipped the first after intercepting the sliotar and charging forward before providing the second for Jack Mescal.

It was 0-11 to 0-10 at halfway but Kilkenny moved into the lead on the restart. They survived a scare from the throw-in as Mark O’Brien couldn’t apply the finish when supplied by Mescal, who exited injured soon after. At the other end, Doyle and Kelly split the posts.

More fine defensive work from Gunning set up a 39th-minute goal chance for Ógie Fanning but Billy O’Sullivan made the save.

By then, Clare were already midway through a five-point streak, including three long-range placed balls from centre-back Hegarty, as they stretched away for victory.

SCORERS – Clare: J Hegarty 0-6 (4f, 1 65); M O’Brien 0-4 (3f); J Mescal, R Kilroy, S Arthur 0-2 each; E Gunning, J Moylan, E Price, M Collins, Ó Fanning, H Doherty, E Mulcahy 0-1 each. Kilkenny: G Kelly (3f), C Doyle (4f) 0-5 each; C Brennan 0-2; D Vereker, B McDermott, B Moore 0-1 each.

CLARE – M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, C Rynne; J Moylan, J Hegarty, E Price; J Mescal, M O’Halloran; S Arthur, M Collins, R Kilroy; E Begley, M O’Brien, Ó Fanning. Subs: M O’Connor for Mescal (35 inj), H Doherty for Fanning (46), M Power for Begley (46), F Hegarty for Arthur (51), E Mulcahy for Price (59).

KILKENNY – B O’Sullivan; C Brophy, E Murphy, R Garrett; D Vereker, M Stynes, M Ahern; S Bergin, E Lauhoff; E McDermott, B McDermott, G Kelly; B Moore, C Brennan, C Doyle. Subs: R Doherty for Doyle (38), J O’Neill for Kilroy (43), N Manogue for Lauhoff (52), D Barcoe for Garrett (60), C Phelan for Moore (60+3).

Ref – K Jordan (Tipperary).