Clare hurling manager saga continues as county board vote to delay appointment process further

Clare hurling supporters face a further delay in discovering who the county’s new hurling manager will be after an 11th-hour motion to revisit the process was passed by clubs tonight.

Clare hurling supporters face a further delay in discovering who the county’s new hurling manager will be after an 11th-hour motion to revisit the process was passed by clubs tonight.

Former county star Brian Lohan and Louis Mulqueen, who was a selector when the Banner won the All-Ireland in 2013, were interviewed this week and a name was expected to be put to the clubs for ratification at a county board meeting earlier this evening.

However, a motion from the Scariff club, which called for the process to be reopened with a new deadline of October 21, was passed, meaning the county face a further delay in what has already been a frustrating process.

There has been uncertainty around the Clare manager's position in recent weeks, with Donal Moloney withdrawing his name from consideration last weekend. Moloney had managed the team alongside Gerry O'Connor for the previous three seasons, until the latter stepped down following the 2019 campaign.

Moloney had originally indicated that he would like to continue in the role before stepping away due to the uncertainty around the process.

The Banner failed to advance from the Munster championship round robin this year after losing to Tipperary and Limerick.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors