Clare handed major boost as Shane O'Donnell returns from Harvard ahead of championship

Clare forward Shane O'Donnell is set to be available for the All-Ireland championship after making his return from Harvard.

O'Donnell, who famously netted a hat-trick in Clare's All-Ireland final replay win over Cork in 2013, started studying at the prestiguous American university in September 2018 after being awarded a Fullbright Scholarship.

Initially it appeared that O'Donnell would be ruled out of the 2019 season but he is now back training with the Clare panel. The 24-year-old lined out for his club Eire Og in a recent game against St. Joseph’s Doora/Barefield and is expected to be involved with the Banner squad in their Munster championship opener away to Waterford on May 12th.

O'Donnell made his debut for Clare during the 2013 National League and has won two U21 All-Irelands with his county in addition to his senior triumph.

