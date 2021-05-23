Clare get off the mark in style with 13-point win over Laois

Calre's Aron Shanagher in action against Seán Downey, and Jack Kelly, behind, of Laois during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B match at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare are off the mark at the third attempt as they picked up their first points of the Allianz National league by slaying Laois by 13 points.

The Banner were always in control and never looked like not breaking their duck as Aidan McCarthy starred with 13 points as he deputised on the frees for the injured Tony Kelly.

Kelly didn’t feature for Clare but the Laois injury crux was heightened by Charlie Dwyer being ruled out having been named to start as he added his name to the already cruelly long injury list on Cheddar Plunkett’s table.

Shane O’Donnell’s goal in the opening half set them underway while Mark Rodgers exquisite second half goal on 49 minutes pretty much sealed the deal for Brian Lohan’s men.

Cathal Malone hit three first half points while McCarthy was free scoring from frees as the Banner County led 1-12 to 0-11 at the break.

Laois would have been happy enough with that having played against the wind but Clare put in a rampant third quarter to have the result sown up 20 minutes from time.

With 19 wides for Clare, 13 in the opening half, it wasn’t all sunshine for them on the rain sodden turf in Portlaoise.

While Tony Kelly’s loss due to a dead leg was a dampener on things for Lohan, he did spring Colm Galvin for this first action in the guts of a year following a serious groin injury.

Laois, to their credit never gave up and after Rodgers struck that second goal, they did get a lifeline just before the water break as Ross King skilfully batted the ball into the net at a tight angle after Fiachra C Fennell's shot had dropped short.

Clare made sure the comeback was short lived with McCarthy and the impressive Cathal Malone all tagging on points to make it 2-24 to 1-15 with five minutes to go.

As the subs rolled on from both sides, the game fizzled out with the final whistle finally sounding with the score at 2-27 to 1-17.

Both sides now have a free weekend of league action with Clare travelling to Parnell Park in a fortnight while Laois have their backs to the wall in a relegation battle and have the tough task of travelling to Kilkenny to take on Brian Cody’s men on Sunday week.

Scorers - Clare: A McCarthy 0-13 (0-11f), M Rodgers 1-2, C Malone 0-4, S O'Donnell 1-1, I Galvin and D Ryan 0-2 each, J Conlon, D Fitzgerald and J McCarthy 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully 0-10 (0-8f and 0-1 '65'), R King 1-2, P Purcell 0-2, J Kelly 0-1 S/L cut, C Stapleton and J Ryan 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan 7; R Hayes 7, C Cleary 7, A Fitzgerald 7; D Ryan 8, J Conlon 8, J Browne 6; C Malone 8, J McCarthy 6; S O'Donnell 8, D Reidy 7, S Golden 6; A Shanagher 6, I Galvin 7, A McCarthy 9. Subs: M Rodgers 8 for Golden (H/T), D Fitzgerald 7 for J McCarthy (45), C Galvin 6 for Reidy (56m), D McMahon 6 for I Galvin (63), C Nolan 6 for Ryan (63), D Lohan for Conlon (68), G Cooney for O'Donnell (68).

Laois: E Rowland 7; D Hartnett 7, S Downey 7, D Conway 7; J Kelly 7, M Whelan 6, C Phelan 6; F C Fennell 6, P Purcell 7; C Collier 6, C Stapleton 6, J Ryan 6; E Gaughan 7, R King 7, PJ Scully 7. Subs: J Keyes 6 for Gaughan (48), C Comerford 6 for P Purcell (48), C McEvoy 6 for Whelan (63), A Dunphy 6 for Stapleton (64), S Bergin for Collier (70).

Referee: Patrick Murphy.