Clare GAA ‘stand fully behind comments’ of Banner hurling boss Brian Lohan over recent Covid case in Wexford

The Clare county board have come out publicly in support of Brian Lohan over his comments regarding the recent Covid-19 case in the Wexford squad.

On Sunday, Lohan claimed that their camp had been “contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players had nominated two of our players as close contacts,” following the Division 1B clash between Clare and Wexford in Ennis a week previous.

Yesterday, the GAA’s Director of Club, Games and Player Welfare, Fergal McGill revealed that the “assessment of the two Clare players as close contacts would have been based on a decision by the Midwest HSE,” a disclosure that appeared to put a full stop on the matter.

However, this latest development, in which the Clare board repeat and back Lohan’s claims is likely now to escalate the conflict.

A statement released today via the county's PRO said that Clare board accepted that the HSE had made the determination that two Clare players were close contacts arising from a recent League game against Wexford in Ennis.

However, it goes on say that “the issue is how they were identified as close contacts.”

“The HSE in the Mid-West region were informed by the contact tracing team in relation to the decision that was made,” the statement explains.

“Brian Lohan as manager of the Clare Team contacted the HSE locally when he was informed of the identification of 2 senior hurlers as close contacts. The HSE informed Brian Lohan that 2 players were identified on foot of discussions between the contact tracing team of the HSE and the Wexford players involved who were positive cases.

Speaking to the Irish Independent yesterday, Wexford chairman Micheál Martin insisted that none of the county’s players had identified any Clare players by any means during the contact tracing process.

The statement goes on to cite a segment taken from ‘Covid-19: Return Return to Training and Play Guidelines for Inter County Teams’ regarding close contacts v casual contacts.

When contacted, the Wexford chairman said they had no further comment to make on the matter and had referred it to GAA's management committee

Clare’s statement in full:

"The HSE designated the Clare players as close contacts which is their function and was never disputed. The issue is how they were identified as close contacts. The HSE in the Mid-West region were informed by the contact tracing team in relation to the decision that was made. Brian Lohan as manager of the Clare Team contacted the HSE locally when he was informed of the identification of 2 senior hurlers as close contacts. The HSE informed Brian Lohan that 2 players were identified on foot of discussions between the contact tracing team of the HSE and the Wexford players involved who were positive cases.

The HSE did confirm that for one of the players, they were identified, not by name but were identified by the colour of their helmet. This has led to two players having to self-isolate and if this process continues without clear clarification regarding Close and Casual contact from Croke Park it will have ramifications for the season ahead for club and county games.

Here below is the segment taken from the Covid-19: Return to Training and Play Guidelines for Inter County Teams regarding close contacts v casual contacts.

Potential ‘Close’ Contact scenarios

The following scenarios require careful planning and the implementation of strict control

measures by those involved with inter county panels.

• Use of a Gym or other indoor training facility.

• Use of dressing rooms (including showers)

• Pre and Post match/training meals

• Meetings for tactical analysis or game preparation.

• Collectively travelling to and from games/training.

• Overnight accommodation

None of the above refer to on-field playing activity.

Brian Lohan stands by his comments made last Sunday in relation to the incident and there remains much disappointment and frustration in our county in relation to why the Clare players were identified. We have already made representations to Croke Park on this player welfare issue, and we will be making further representation through the GPA.’

To conclude, Clare GAA stand fully by the comments issued by the Clare senior hurling manager."