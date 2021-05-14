Clare facing injury crisis with Shane O'Donnell and David Reidy expected to be late casualties for Wexford clash

Clare are facing an injury crisis ahead of welcoming Wexford to Ennis on Sunday with attackers Shane O'Donnell and David Reidy expected to be late absentees having picked up injuries at training on Friday night.

The Banner shipped a morale-sapping defeat to Antrim last Sunday and with former boss Davy Fitzgerald en route to Cusack Park, a big reaction is expected but the Clare Echo report that they will do so minus some key personnel.

Lohan has officially made three changes with Rory Hayes returning for the injured Paul Flanagan in defence while Liam Corry and David Fitzgerald are both parachuted into the fray for an eagerly-awaited clash.

Further alterations to the starting 15 are likely, though, as Lohan already tries to juggle things without the influential pair of Colm Galvin and David McInerney so the absence of O'Donnell and Reidy is exactly what he doesn't need.

Captain John Conlon is named at centre-back alongside Diarmuid Ryan and Aidan McCarthy but it remains to be seen whether the 2018 All-Star full-forward will continue in defence.

Clare (SH v Wexford): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, L Corry; D Ryan, J Conlon, A McCarthy; D Fitzgerald, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, C Guilfoyle; R Taylor, A Shanagher, S O'Donnell.