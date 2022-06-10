Clare duo in danger of missing quarter-final after being hit with proposed bans for Munster final incidents

Two Clare players face the prospect of missing next week's All-Ireland quarter-final against either Wexford or Kerry after being hit with proposed one-match bans arising from incidents in last weekend's Munster hurling final.

Corner-back Rory Hayes and full-forward Peter Duggan, two of their brightest stars in a progressive Munster Championship campaign, have the option of seeking hearings to challenge the proposed suspensions.

Clare were informed of the proposed suspensions earlier today after the Central Competition Controls Committee reviewed footage of Sunday's final.

Hayes and Duggan have both been charged with Category Three offences. Hayes was involved in an incident with Limerick's Seamus Flanagan while Duggan's infraction was with William O'Donoghue.

Galway's Cianan Fahy is also facing a ban, for two matches, for allegedly stamping on Kilkenny defender Richie Reid during Saturday's Leinster final, a Category 4 infraction.

Fahy was picked up on by cameras during the match in an incident by the sideline but which was missed by referee James Owens.

Fahy and Galway also have the option of a hearing to try to overturn a ban which, if it held, would rule him out of an All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork or Antrim and a semi-final, if they progress that far.