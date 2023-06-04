Clare claim All-Ireland minor hurling crown with impressive win over Galway

Clare 2-22 Galway 4-11

Clare pulled off arguably the upset of the hurling summer so far when they turned over a hotly-fancied Galway side in the All-Ireland MHC final, their victory built on a foundation of incredible defensive solidity in the face of a potent attacking force.

Galway were utterly dominant in Leinster this year, winning all their games by double figures, and when Jason Rabbitte pulled a ball from the sky and used his strength to flick it to the net in the second minute, the early signs were there that another similar result might be in store.

From then on however, Clare were by far the better side, as they completely locked down Galway for the next 50-odd minutes, by which time they had a match-winning lead built up.

Team captain Eoghan Gunning was the leader in name and in spirit as he put in an outstanding performance against Galway prodigy Aaron Niland, but alongside him, Ronan Keane, James Hegarty and Jamie Moylan all stood out as they shut down Galway close to goal, forcing the Tribesmen into low percentage shots from bad positions.

Six wides in the first quarter resulted, while at the other end of the field, Clare were incredibly accurate. Marc O’Brien, Michael Collins and Evan Price shot some wonderful early points, and while Galway were dragged right back into the game by a powerful run and precision finish from Cullen Killeen, making it 2-1 to 0-5, the Banner boys didn’t miss a beat.

Collins, Seán Arthur and Ógie Fanning shot scores that helped them move 0-12 to 2-5 in front by half-time, with the wind set to favour them after the interval.

A point from Michael Burke off the throw in hinted at a Galway revival after the break, and an injury to full-back Ronan Keane seemed like another heavy blow. Instead the third quarter saw Clare power on to take control of the tie, boosted by one narrow-angle goal from Fanning and another long-range shot by James Hegarty that was fumbled over the goal line.

Throughout all this, the Clare defence continued to come up with big stops that prevented Galway getting into the game, and when Jamie Moylan, Jack Mescal and Colins hoisted long-range points over by the 45th minute to make it 2-16 to 2-8, Clare were rampant.

A close-range free from Niland offer Galway a chink of light, but again there was to be no joy for the Connacht county as Mark Sheedy parried Niland’s drive, with Conor Rynne showing outstanding bravery to block Brian Callanan’s follow up.

Three quick-fire points from Niland around the 50-minute mark hinted at the possibility of a rally, but a sloppy handpass allowed Clare to win a free that James Hegarty converted, followed up by one of the scores of the day from Harry Doherty.

Harry Holmes gave his team a lifeline with a slaloming run that he crowned with a precision finish to the top corner from 20 metres, but yet again, Clare had the answers, rattling off four more points before Cullen Killeen’s late consolation goal.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien 0-7 (0-5f), J Hegarty 1-2f, Ó Fanning 1-1, M Collins 0-3, S Arthur 0-2, E Begley, E Price, J Mescal, J Moylan, M Power, H Doherty, E Carey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: A Niland 0-8 (0-6f), C Killeen 2-0, J Rabbitte 1-1, H Holmes 1-0, M Burke 0-1, M Fallon 0-1.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, C Rynne; J Moylan, J Hegarty, E Price; M O’Halloran, J Mescal; S Arthur, M Collins, R Kilroy; Ó Fanning, M O’Brien, E Begley.

Subs: Fred Hegarty for Keane (half-time), M Power for Begley (38), E Cleary for Gunning (48-50, temp), H Doherty for Fanning (51), E Carey for Mescal (53), E Mulcahy for Gilroy (60+3).

GALWAY: S Murray; T Blake, S Murphy, G King; D Quirke, D Campbell, E O’Reilly; M Burke, D Counihan; C Burke, C Killeen, C Gilligan; B Callinan, J Rabbitte, A Niland.

Subs: M Fallon for Campbell (half-time), S Keane for O’Reilly (40), H Holmes for C Burke (40), E Mulleady for Callanan (58).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).