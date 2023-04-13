Clare claim 13-point victory over Waterford in Munster MHC
Clare 3-12 Waterford 0-8
Clare got off to a winning start in this year's Electric Ireland Munster MFC following a 13-point victory over a spirited Waterford side at Leamybrien, home of Kilrossanty GAA.
