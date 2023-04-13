Clare claim 13-point victory over Waterford in Munster MHC

Clare got off to a winning start in this year's Electric Ireland Munster MFC following a 13-point victory over a spirited Waterford side at Leamybrien, home of Kilrossanty GAA.

The Banner who are again under the stewardship of Dermot Coughlan got off to the best possible start as Gearoid Barry netted after two minutes following a flowing move.

The Inagh-Kilnamona man would end the evening with 2-2 (2-1 coming from play).

Waterford hit back through a Luke English point before Scott Keappock reduced the deficit to the minimum.

Clare added their second green flag on five minutes as Diarmuid McMahon rifled home from close range to make it 2-0 to 0-2, a blistering start.

The visitors added points through the hard working Darragh Townsend and Evan Cahill before the Dèise kicked three points in a row between the 12th and 19th minutes with Luke English (free), Scott Keappock and Liam Kiersey all on target to make it a three point game.

Heavy rain descended towards the end of the half as Towsend with his second score and Kaden Deegan-Herlihy hit back for the Banner before the lively Liam Kersey kicked his second point, 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

The pace and intensity dropped somewhat in the 2nd-half as conditions became testing but it didn't bother Clare as they controlled proceedings.

Waterford kicked just two points in the second period, both coming through substitute Paddy McCarthy from a free and an advance mark.

Clare set the seal on their victory when Gearoid Barry got his second goal of the evening six minutes from time as Darragh Townsend, captain Daire Culligan and Kaden Deegan-Herlihy all added further points while substitute Shane O'Connell also proved his worth kicking two points.

The ideal start for a well organised Clare outfit who will host Limerick in Miltown Malbay next Thursday (7pm), it's back to the drawing board for Waterford who's wait for a first win at this level since 2019 goes on, they travel to face Tipperary in Thurles next week.

Scorers – Clare: Gearoid Barry (2-2, 0-1 free), Diarmuid McMahon (1-0), Darragh Townsend (0-3), Shane O’ Connell, Daire Culligan, Kaden Deegan Herlihy (0-2) each, Evan Cahill (0-1). Waterford: Luke English (0-2 frees), Scott Keappock Liam Kiersey, Paddy McCarthy (1 free, 1 AM) (0-2) each.

Clare: Eoin Byrne , Aaron Killeen, Conor Hill, Ronan Fitzpatrick, Cathal Casey, Michael Kelly, Aaron Townsend, Evan Cahill, Aidan Weaver, Darragh Townsend, Daire Culligan, Kaden Deegan Herilhy, Gearoid Barry, Diarmuid McMahon, Keelan O’ Donoghue. Subs: Kevin Marrinan for Townsend, Shane O’ Connellmfor O’ Donoghue, Niall Fitzgerald for Hill, Ben Skerrit for Cahill, Diarmuid Boyle for Casey.

Waterford: Tommy Mullally, Declan Kelly, Ben Boland, Michael McMaugh, Niall Fahey, Gerard Long, Darragh Murphy, Darragh Jacob, Sean Prunty, Liam Kiersey, Feargal O’ Brien, Corey Scanlon, Luke English, Ollie Buck, Scott Keappock. b Paddy McCarthy for Keappock, Billy Drohan for Scanlon, Shay Kennedy for Long, Colm Sullivan for Jacob, Josh Jacob for S. Prunty.

Referee: Timmy McGrath (Limerick).