Clare claim 13-point victory over Waterford in Munster MHC

Clare 3-12 Waterford 0-8

Clare got off to a winning start in this year's Electric Ireland Munster MFC following a 13-point victory over a spirited Waterford side at Leamybrien, home of Kilrossanty GAA.

The Banner who are again under the stewardship of Dermot Coughlan got off to the best possible start as Gearoid Barry netted after two minutes following a flowing move.

