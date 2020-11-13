Clare captain David McInerney to miss do-or-die Qualifier clash with Wexford after one-match suspension is upheld

Brian Lohan must plan without captain David McInerney for Clare's do-or-die All-Ireland SHC Qualifier against Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford tomorrow after the midfielder failed to have his one-match suspension overturned.

McInerney was shown a straight red card by Waterford referee Thomas Walsh coming up to half-time in the Banner's one-point defeat of Laois last Saturday after an off-the-ball incident with Laois' Mark Kavanagh.

While hopes had been high that the decision would be overturned on appeal, the Clare Echo reports that the decision has not been rescinded which means he must sit out the Wexford tie.

The Tulla midfielder is understood to have attended a hearing on Wednesday night but it was to no avail and his absence could be a hammer blow to Clare's prospects as they bid to maintain their championship interest.

Much of the attention has been focused on the sideline battle in O'Moore Park (throw-in at 2pm) between former Clare team-mates Fitzgerald and Lohan but the latter will be without one of his most vital cogs.

Speaking after Saturday's victory, Lohan outlined how McInerney had assured him that the red card was unwarranted with hopes high that the decision may be overturned in the board room.

"I didn't see the incident myself but I spoke to David at half-time. He was jostling, as fellas jostle, and it was the linesman on the far side (James Owens) that made the call. Very disappointed. I thought the game was played in an excellent spirit with players working hard," Lohan said

