Cillian Buckley replaces Richie Leahy for the Cats while Tipp are unchanged as teams named for All-Ireland final
Brian Cody has opted for experienced and drafted in two-time All-Star Cillian Buckley into his Kilkenny side for tomorrow's mouth-watering All-Ireland SHC final against old rivals Tipperary in Croke Park (3.30).
The inclusion of Buckley – who battled back from a serious knee injury which saw him miss the entire league campaign – is the only change for the Cats with last year's captain coming in for Richie Leahy at midfield.
Leahy drops to the bench where his presence helps to offset the loss of Bill Sheehan as the Dicksboro attacker is ruled out of the match-day 26 with a hamstring injury picked up in training recently.
Richie Hogan is understood to be carrying a knee injury and could be heavily strapped but the former Hurler of the Year has been named and is expected to play a full part.
Cody is chasing his 12th All-Ireland triumph as Kilkenny boss in what has been a remarkable managerial career spanning 21 seasons and revenge for their 2010 defeat to the Premier men – which thwarted their five-in-a-row dreams – is sure to be on his mind.
Liam Sheedy was also manager nine years ago and having returned for the 2019 season and brought them all the way to the decider, the Portroe maestro sticks with the same side that edged past Wexford.
Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy keep their places in defence having impressed that day as former All-Star full-back James Barry misses out once again and Heffernan could have a big job on his hands at full-back.
Kilkenny:
GAA Newsletter
1. Eoin Murphy - Glenmore
2. Paul Murphy - Danesfort
3. Huw Lawlor - O'Loughlin Gaels
4. Joey Holden - Ballyhale Shamrocks
5. Conor Fogarty - Erin's Own
6.Padraig Walsh - Tullaroan
7. Paddy Deegan - O'Loughlin Gaels
8. Conor Browne - James Stephens
9. Cillian Buckley - Dicksboro
10. John Donnelly - Thomastown
11. TJ Reid (Capt.) - Ballyhale Shamrocks
12. Walter Walsh - Tullogher Rosbercon
13. Adrian Mullen - Ballyhale Shamrocks
14. Colin Fennelly - Ballyhale Shamrocks
15. Richie Hogan - Danesfort
Subs:
16. Darren Brennan - St Lachtains
17. Conor Delaney - Erin's Own
18. Enda Morrissey - Bennettsbridge
19. Jason Cleere - Bennettsbridge
20. Richie Reid - Ballyhale Shamrocks
21. Richie Leahy - Rower Inistioge
22. James Maher - St Lachtains
23. Billy Ryan - Graigue-Ballycallan
24. Liam Blanchfield - Bennettsbridge
25. Ger Aylward - Glenmore
26. Alan Murphy - Glenmore
Tipperary:
1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
4. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Michael Breen – Ballina
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Jason Forde – Silvermines
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Subs:
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
18. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
19. Robert Byrne – Portroe
20. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
21. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
22. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
24. Donagh Maher – Burgess
25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
26. Seán O’Brien – Newport
Online Editors
Related Content
- Cyril Farrell: Tipp firepower can leave blue-and-gold glistening all over Croke Park
- John Mullane: It's a battle between Reid and Callanan to become hurling's greatest showman