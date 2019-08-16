Cillian Buckley replaces Richie Leahy for the Cats while Tipp are unchanged as teams named for All-Ireland final

Brian Cody has opted for experienced and drafted in two-time All-Star Cillian Buckley into his Kilkenny side for tomorrow's mouth-watering All-Ireland SHC final against old rivals Tipperary in Croke Park (3.30).

The inclusion of Buckley – who battled back from a serious knee injury which saw him miss the entire league campaign – is the only change for the Cats with last year's captain coming in for Richie Leahy at midfield.

Leahy drops to the bench where his presence helps to offset the loss of Bill Sheehan as the Dicksboro attacker is ruled out of the match-day 26 with a hamstring injury picked up in training recently.

Richie Hogan is understood to be carrying a knee injury and could be heavily strapped but the former Hurler of the Year has been named and is expected to play a full part.

Cody is chasing his 12th All-Ireland triumph as Kilkenny boss in what has been a remarkable managerial career spanning 21 seasons and revenge for their 2010 defeat to the Premier men – which thwarted their five-in-a-row dreams – is sure to be on his mind.

Liam Sheedy was also manager nine years ago and having returned for the 2019 season and brought them all the way to the decider, the Portroe maestro sticks with the same side that edged past Wexford.

Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy keep their places in defence having impressed that day as former All-Star full-back James Barry misses out once again and Heffernan could have a big job on his hands at full-back.

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy - Glenmore

2. Paul Murphy - Danesfort

3. Huw Lawlor - O'Loughlin Gaels

4. Joey Holden - Ballyhale Shamrocks

5. Conor Fogarty - Erin's Own

6.Padraig Walsh - Tullaroan

7. Paddy Deegan - O'Loughlin Gaels

8. Conor Browne - James Stephens

9. Cillian Buckley - Dicksboro

10. John Donnelly - Thomastown

11. TJ Reid (Capt.) - Ballyhale Shamrocks

12. Walter Walsh - Tullogher Rosbercon

13. Adrian Mullen - Ballyhale Shamrocks

14. Colin Fennelly - Ballyhale Shamrocks

15. Richie Hogan - Danesfort

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan - St Lachtains

17. Conor Delaney - Erin's Own

18. Enda Morrissey - Bennettsbridge

19. Jason Cleere - Bennettsbridge

20. Richie Reid - Ballyhale Shamrocks

21. Richie Leahy - Rower Inistioge

22. James Maher - St Lachtains

23. Billy Ryan - Graigue-Ballycallan

24. Liam Blanchfield - Bennettsbridge

25. Ger Aylward - Glenmore

26. Alan Murphy - Glenmore

Tipperary:

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

4. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Jason Forde – Silvermines

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs:

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

18. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19. Robert Byrne – Portroe

20. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

22. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Donagh Maher – Burgess

25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

26. Seán O’Brien – Newport

